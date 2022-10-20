Dr. Oz made reputation as a surgeon, a fortune promoting questionable products

Dr. Mehmet Oz rolled onstage inside of an inflatable orb, put on a hydrating face mask, and proceeded to pitch a new line of skin care products to a convention of supplement distributors at Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena in 2018. The crowd roared in applause.

The celebrity surgeon’s appearance seemed like an extension of “The Dr. Oz Show” on daytime TV. But his attendance was in service of the convention’s host, Usana Health Sciences, a Utah-based supplement manufacturer that has been investigated by federal authorities, sued by its own shareholders, and accused of operating like a pyramid scheme.

The company was also a top advertiser on Oz’s show, paying at least $50 million to be a “trusted partner and sponsor” featured in regular segments that often blurred the line between medical advice and advertising, while also donating millions of dollars more to Oz’s charity, according to records reviewed by The Associated Press.

Oz may have made his reputation as a surgeon. But he made a fortune as a salesman. Now he is trying to leverage his celebrity as the Republican nominee in a bitterly contested U.S. Senate race in Pennsylvania that could determine which party will hold power for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term.

The outcome of the race could turn on whether voters view the first-time candidate as the trusted doctor he portrayed on TV or a pitchman who repeatedly promoted products of questionable medical value.

“I like Mehmet Oz, but we did a lot of bull – – – – when I worked there,” said Dr. Gregory Katz, a cardiologist and assistant professor at the New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

Katz, who worked in the medical unit on Oz’s show to check segments for accuracy in 2010, said Oz was a kind boss who taught him a lot about communicating complicated medical issues with patients. While many statements Oz made were factually accurate, Katz said, the way they were assembled often got the story wrong. Katz also questioned whether viewers were healthier as a result of watching or “just wasting their money on bad supplements.”

Oz, who stopped operating on patients in 2018, also did not make clear to his audience just how closely he worked with the companies.

Oz’s campaign declined to make him available for an interview. In a statement, his campaign said the show was “very diligent about disclosing” its “paid partners,” as required by federal regulation.

“I am very proud I was able to help so many people by bringing more transparency to health and wellness,” Oz said in a statement. “We won ten Emmy’s and had the most successful health show in the world which has inspired millions to take charge of their health.”

In a statement, Usana said any suggestion of wrongdoing was “misleading, incorrect or just false” and referred a reporter to statements that the company has made in required disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission. The AP has reviewed those documents.

With the gloss of Oprah Winfrey’s approval early, Oz was a fixture on television, hosting his show for 13 seasons. It also led to a net worth valued between $100 million and $315 million, according to a federal financial disclosure he filed this year, which gives dollar values in ranges but does not provides specific figures.

Once in the business of trying to attract viewers, Oz took most of those episodes offline after announcing his campaign last November. Those who worked on the production were required to sign a nondisclosure agreement that prohibits them from discussing the show’s arrangements with its advertisers, as well as “Dr. Oz and/or his business or private life,” according to a copy obtained by the AP.

How much Oz personally made from his agreements with Usana or other advertisers is unclear. His financial disclosure reveals he earned $9.3 million last year for his duties as host and senior producer, as well as his ownership stake in Oz Media LLC. The disclosure also states that he had paid agreements with Usana and its subsidiaries to work as a brand ambassador, which included making appearances on the companies’ behalf, meeting with company officials and creating promotional content for Usana. Neither Oz nor Usana has publicly disclosed the terms of compensation.

“We cannot comment on any figures or deliverables as this would disclose items agreed upon in a confidential business environment,” Usana spokesman Dan Macuga said in a statement.

In recent years, Oz was named in lawsuits that alleged he made misleading claims on the show, which ended its run after Oz got into the Senate race. One suit was brought by a company that accused Oz of disparaging its weight loss program to boost a rival that advertised on his show. Oz’s company settled out of court.

In another suit, Oz elaborated on his approach.

“Describing the ingredient as ‘magic’ or a ‘miracle,’ was my colorful way of explaining to the audience my excitement over recent research,” Oz said in a 2020 court filing. “My use of this language is also consistent with one of the Merriam-Webster definitions of ‘magical,’ that is, something ‘extremely or extraordinarily pleasant, enjoyable or exciting.’ I had no intention to express any false or misleading statements by such descriptions.”