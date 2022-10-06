Pa. election 2022: Where governor candidates Mastriano, Shapiro stand on college funding, transparency, and debt forgiveness

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania’s governor has wide power to propose education funding, serve on university boards, and appoint trustees to those critical panels.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, for example, sent $40 million of unused stimulus money to four universities this summer, a decision he could make without the input of the General Assembly.

In November, voters will select a new governor — the two frontrunners for the seat being Democrat Josh Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, and Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator representing Franklin County.

To see how the two top candidates differ on issues related to higher education in Pennsylvania, Spotlight PA asked each campaign for information and reviewed previous statements, votes, or policy positions. Shapiro’s campaign responded with information. Mastriano’s campaign did not reply.

Here is where the two candidates stand:

Vision for Pa.’s colleges and universities

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, or PASSHE, is made up of 14 universities and educates more than 93,000 students. The governor, with state Senate approval, appoints 11 of the state system’s 20 board members, who have the power to appoint university presidents, set tuition, and oversee other financial decisions.

The governor and the person they pick to be the state’s secretary of education serve on the board as well. Both roles can choose designees as stand-ins.

In 2016, PASSHE began a redesign to cut costs and promote financial stability and access. In October 2021, the system asked the state for an additional $73 million, for a total of $550 million.

As a state senator, Mastriano voted to send nearly $552.5 million to the state system this summer. His campaign website makes no mention of his plans for the state system.

In a statement to Spotlight PA, Shapiro’s campaign said he plans to increase investment in PASSHE schools and work to make community college more affordable.

“As Governor, Josh will champion legislation that lowers costs, increases access to community colleges and state-related universities, and funds resources for more low-income students to take part in the economy,” the campaign wrote. “He will invest more in PASSHE schools, make community college more affordable, and ensure all our students have ample opportunities to succeed.”

The Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, the union representing faculty and coaches at PASSHE schools, endorsed Shapiro for governor.