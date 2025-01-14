From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Enraged Delaware County lawmakers hammered into Prospect Medical Holdings in the aftermath of the California-based company’s decision to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday.

The for-profit owner of Delaware County’s Crozer Health didn’t surprise local officials, who had an inkling of this possibility, but it troubled the elected leaders nonetheless.

“This bankruptcy places our communities’ most vulnerable patients, families and our frontline health care workers in an increasingly precarious position,” said Dr. Monica Taylor, chair of Delaware County Council at Monday’s joint press conference.

Prospect acquired Crozer Health in 2016. The company, which also oversees hospitals in California, Connecticut and Rhode Island, has been at the helm as Crozer has dramatically cut back on vital services.

The fiscally flailing, once four-hospital system in Delco is down to just Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park. The other two are dormant.

“Prospect’s Chapter 11 filing is the unfortunate culmination of years of mismanagement, financial looting and willful disregard for public health, and the well-being of the people that they serve and the employees in the system,” Taylor said, standing alongside healthcare workers and members of the Delaware County State Legislative Delegation.

Prospect declined to comment.

The bankruptcy has pumped the brakes on the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s suit filed in October against Prospect. Nevertheless, elected officials are still looking for some semblance of accountability.

Additionally, state lawmakers have recently reintroduced legislation seeking to expel for-profit hospitals and rein in the commonwealth’s poor oversight of acquisitions and mergers.