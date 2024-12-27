Critical care patients evacuated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center due to electrical fire

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Some patients were evacuated at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Delaware County on Thursday night due to an electrical fire.

Chopper 6 was overhead just before 10 p.m. as a large emergency response could be seen outside the hospital.

Multiple first responders helped to evacuate some patients as firefighters worked to get the situation under control.

“We experienced a small flood that resulted in a fire, but there is no longer an active fire. Critical care patients were evacuated from the facility to safe areas and we have been working with the county [to] ensure their safety,” said Crozer Health CEO Tony Esposito in a statement.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

According to its website, the hospital has more than 300 beds and it’s the only hospital in the Philadelphia suburbs with a comprehensive emergency department (ED), trauma center and burn treatment center.