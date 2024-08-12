Crozer Health to shutter operating room services at Taylor Hospital by Sept. 1

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Crozer Health, the four-hospital system in Delaware County, will shutter all operating room services at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park by Sept. 1.

A spokesperson for the financially distressed health system did not respond to a request for comment.

The decision to end operating room services comes as Crozer’s parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, scrambles to offload the system to New Jersey-based CHA Partners. In February, Prospect agreed to a court-approved deal to sell Crozer within 270 days.

The company and the attorney general’s office first engaged in the agreement in October 2023 in the aftermath of Crozer shuttering vital services and programs at hospitals, failing to pay vendors, and laying off staff. The troubles have only continued.

With two hospitals — Delaware County Memorial and Springfield — virtually closed, the latest announcement is yet another blow to Crozer amid its ongoing negotiations for a sale.