As more people in Pennsylvania and Delaware reach 65, staying active in retirement comes to the forefront
About 20% of people in Pennsylvania and Delaware are 65 or older, a traditional age for people to leave the workforce and retire.
On a typical Tuesday morning, KleinLife, a community organization based in Northeast Philadelphia, is buzzing with different activities.
In a large room, more than 30 people take a Thai Chi-inspired fitness class.
“Strong breath in,” the instructor says before guiding the class to release the air while taking a tiger pose. “Just explode.”
Down the hall, in a library, about a dozen people are playing trivia.
“What casino game features an insurance line?” trivia host Joe Hauptmann reads off a small card.
“Craps?” one woman guesses, incorrectly.
“Blackjack!” a man calls from the middle of the room.
“Blackjack,” Forman confirms. “I thought it was craps, too.”
And in the basement, a small group of people set up easels and arrange paint brushes. One participant sketches out a portrait of a woman.
“I really textured her flowers,” the painter says, pointing to an area near the woman’s large floppy hat.
The activities are all part of KleinLife’s active adult programs for seniors who are living independently. In recent years, program participants are skewing younger, with more enrollment from recent retirees in their 60s and 70s.
“They are the majority at this point,” said Andrea Kimelheim, active adult program director at KleinLife’s Northeast Philadelphia headquarters.
Both Pennsylvania and Delaware are among the top 10 states in terms of residents over the age of 65, which means big numbers of people in the Delaware Valley may be entering or thinking about retirement.
While many people look forward to this time in their lives, it can be a difficult transition period. The loss of regular schedules, having daily responsibilities and seeing colleagues can make people feel isolated or adrift. But research shows that socialization and mental and physical exercise can protect against depression and loneliness that some people experience.
Maintaining social activity is also associated with better cognitive health as people age, according to research funded by the National Institute on Aging.
Kimelheim said the programs at KleinLife offer opportunities to people to engage their brains and bodies in group settings.
“And to try new things that they’ve never done before and to just keep themselves as active as possible for as long as possible,” she said. “It’s a great way to make friends, because many people have lost friends because they’ve moved or become ill or passed away, and they find new relationships here.”
Retirement can be a wonderful time in life, said Raydine Thomas-Adams, 70, of Northeast Philly. But preparing for it and adjusting to a new daily routine after leaving the workforce has its challenges.
“That’s the problem. You wake up and you have nothing to really do,” she said. “You’re not going anywhere, and you can’t spend so much money, because now you’re on a budget.”
Thomas-Adams said she tried retiring at least three different times, the first after working in administration at Coca-Cola’s local bottling and distribution companies. But she needed something to do, she said, and got a part-time job in banking which later led to another full-time job in finance.
She still considers herself retired even though she now works at KleinLife through a multi-state program called Maturity Works, which helps place older adults in positions at nonprofit organizations for up to four years.
On a recent Tuesday, she was helping work the lunch shift.
“It’s good for my heart, too … and people want to see you and see how you’re getting along, that it can be done,” said Thomas-Adams. “It’s just feeling your life and enjoying retirement and age, as long as you move. You know, you’re given your feet, but you have to move them.”
Others at KleinLife volunteer their time to lead classes, activities or help run other programs, which is another appealing option for people looking for new ways to fill their time, said Stephanie Hampson, KleinLife’s marketing director.
“We have so many things that people consistently are here for because of the volunteering aspect,” she said. “And that’s their way of the socialization piece, too, and being able to meet people.”
