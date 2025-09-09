From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

It’s always pretty busy at Lutheran Settlement House in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood, but even more so on Thursday mornings when the center hosts its weekly food pantry grocery store.

Standing in front of two industrial-size refrigerators, volunteer Maria Tanczak put out packages of frozen ground chicken and mushroom burger patties on a table.

“I always man the frozen section here. This is my realm,” she said, adding bags of frozen peaches to the table.

As people came in to grab free vegetables, produce and other supplies, Tanczak, who is 75, greeted many of them by name.

“Angel, how are you doing this morning?” she asked a man who is a regular customer.

With the tips of her hair dyed an electric blue and a smile on her face, she’s eager to help and answer questions about the food.

“Everyone asks me, ‘How do you cook this?’ and ‘How do you make that?’ Some things I know, some I don’t,” she said, laughing.

Tanczak, a longtime Fishtown resident, retired at 66 after working several decades, mostly at a consulting firm.

“And I didn’t want to be one of those that just sit around,” she said. “I’m not a couch person.”

She soon found her way to Lutheran Settlement House, which has occupied the same brick building on Frankford Avenue since 1902. The organization provides food assistance, education programs, activities and other social services to people of all ages.

Tanczak takes exercise and art classes during the week and volunteers in between.

“I like being a part of all that,” she said. “I feel like I’m contributing something.”

Over the last two decades, Fishtown has undergone rapid gentrification and become a desired neighborhood for younger and wealthier Philadelphians. But the fast-changing environment has also disrupted social networks and community ties for some of the area’s oldest residents.

The organization, they say, has become a place of connection and opportunity where they can form new friendships, get aging-related resources and find a renewed purpose in volunteering.

“It’s a great place to be on so many levels,” said Joan Clearwater, 85, a regular volunteer. “It’s like an unfound gem in this city.”