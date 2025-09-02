What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A 99-year-old woman who lives alone near Wilmington fell and injured herself one morning and could not get up to call 911.

A few hours later, a software program based at New Castle County police headquarters made an automated call to the woman’s home. She didn’t answer that call or follow-up calls by a volunteer who monitors the messages.

The volunteer contacted the woman’s daughter, who hurried to the home and found her mom on the floor. An ambulance took the woman to the hospital, where she was treated and released.

“We were able to get in touch with her daughter and she got out there,” county police Master Cpl. Andrew Daller said. “Who knows what would have happened if we hadn’t?”

The woman’s rescue last month illustrates how the county’s Senior Roll Call Lifeline program aims to avert disaster for older residents who live alone and, in some cases, have disabilities or other health issues that render them homebound.

Daller, who oversees the 30-year-old free service, says about 200 seniors rely on the calls that most receive daily. Should they fail to answer or if something seems amiss when they do, Daller or the volunteer on duty reaches out to the emergency contact to check on their well-being.

Daller said that eight to 10 times a month, an officer is dispatched to the person’s home, often after calls are first made to area hospitals to see if they are being treated there. Usually, they discover that the person is fine and just didn’t pick up the phone, but loved ones and police have made many timely rescues.

Here’s a few of the more dramatic ones:

One morning in April, officers found an 87-year-old Brandywine Hundred woman who was unable to get up from a chair on her rear porch. She’d been there since the previous afternoon and hadn’t had anything to eat or drink in temperatures that had dropped to about 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

One day in June, officers found a 94-year-old North Star man lying on his concrete porch floor. He’d fallen around midnight, but couldn’t get up. He was given first aid at the scene, taken to a hospital for evaluation and later thanked police in a voicemail for “saving my life.”

In June 2021, officers sent to a home in Fairfax found a disoriented 74-year-old man lying face down on his garage floor in stifling heat that surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit. He’d fallen the previous afternoon and was trapped in the garage for 19 hours.

“The majority of them pick up the phone and answer or we follow up one time because it was an answering machine and everything’s fine,’’ Daller said.

“But yeah, on a semiregular basis, there’s more to it and we’re having to contact other people and then often enough we have to send police out to just knock on the door and check on them.”