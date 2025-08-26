Falls are the leading cause of injury among older adults. Here’s what to know

What to do to prevent falls

The Department of Aging and the Falls Prevention Coalition work to address falls as “a public health issue for everyone,” Neff said, by providing evidence-based falls prevention programs in partnership with each county’s area agency for aging.

Neff said a good place to start to identify your fall risk and how to protect against it is by taking the department’s Healthy Steps for Older Adults class. The fall risk screening and prevention program for adults 50 and older is available in English and Spanish.

Here are what experts recommend doing to prevent falls:

Speak to your medical provider

A primary care doctor can evaluate fall risk, Neff said, and a health provider or pharmacist can review the prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that could increase the risk of falling.

Doctors can also talk about any calcium or vitamin D supplements that could help increase bone density and strength, and can review any cognitive or memory issues.

“We find that confusion and mental confusion can lead to a fall in many cases,” Neff said. “So those are important things to do.”

Get a home assessment

The LIFE program in South Jersey regularly conducts home evaluations and assessments to help people make adjustments to their living environment. Patel said prevention can be as simple as removing clutter and tripping hazards like loose wires connected to appliances or electronic devices.

It can involve pushing furniture closer to the edges of a room to create wider walking spaces, adding railings and bars to hold onto for stability and ensuring areas are well lit, especially at night.

Pennsylvania residents can also contact their area agency for aging for information on home assessments and to find resources and even financial support for adding safety features to their homes.

Health providers and caregivers can also do a better job at supporting their loved ones to age in place at home while encouraging them to still report falls and accidents, Patel said.

“The reason a lot of times they don’t tell about it is because they think, ‘If I’m falling and if I tell my doctor or my caregiver, I will lose my independence,’” he said.

Evaluate your health routine

Smart everyday decisions around diet, exercise and safety can play a big role in preventing falls, Neff said.

A healthy, balanced diet and regular vision and hearing checks are all important.

Neff said particularly for older adults, it’s important to see a podiatrist for any foot issues.

“We see a lot of people falling because they have neuropathy in their feet and their lower leg,” she said.

Older people should ensure they’re wearing proper footwear on a daily basis and using mobility devices correctly, Patel said.

“If the cane is not the appropriate length or the walker, and they are not using it appropriately, they are at a higher risk of fall,” he said.

Finally, doing strength and balance exercises can help prevent falls.

Neff said that Pennsylvania adults 60 and older can enroll in the state’s Healthy Steps in Motion class, which builds participants’ strength, balance and flexibility.

Regular exercise and training, even in small amounts, Patel said, can help maintain muscle mass, strength and balance.

“Just sitting in the chair, stand up, sit down, stand up, sit down five to 10 times, twice a day,” he said. “Those are the little things you can do.”