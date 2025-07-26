From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In Philadelphia, 26.4% of the population is above the age 55, 15% are past retirement age and those numbers are only projected to grow. Older adults in Philadelphia make up a significant portion of the population, yet the problems they face are often overlooked and passed by.

They experience the highest rates of social isolation, are more likely to be living under the poverty line than average Philadelphians and face ageism and stigmas preventing them from looking for solutions.

People like Sharlene Waller have made it their mission to change the perception around those problems, and she’s doing it, even if it means fielding one phone call at a time.

“On the day I buried my mother, I’m getting ready to get in the limousine to go to my mother’s funeral service. I get a phone call,” Waller said.

The caller was a woman who was worried about her parent being in the hospital. She was confused and didn’t know who to turn to, but even while Waller was grieving the loss of her own mother, she stayed on the phone and answered every question.

It’s this passion that’s led Waller, the executive director for the Mayor’s Commission on Aging, to advocate and raise awareness about the problems older adults face in Philadelphia. She started as a receptionist at a senior center, and worked her way up to become the director of the same center.

And she’s not alone.

There are many people, programs and organizations in the city of Philadelphia that help its aging community.

The problems older Philadelphians face

Stigmas around aging often make older adults reluctant to ask for help, said Katie Young, a planning manager at Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, which is a partner of the Mayor’s Commission on Aging.

“Something that our society has ingrained in us that it’s not okay to ask for help or, you know, be an older adult,” she said, adding that ageism can exacerbate some problems.

Another concern is the high cost surrounding programs geared towards this community, Young said. This concern is largely unfounded for Philadelphia Corporation for Aging’s programs because “much of it is fully funded, or a sliding scale to be able to get services.”

That highlights one of the biggest issues with combating the problems older adults face: awareness.

One of the main ways the commission accomplishes its mission of sustaining a supportive environment for older Philadelphians is “by increasing public awareness about issues affecting older adults in the city of Philadelphia,” Waller said.

“I just want every older adult — not even just older adults — but their caregivers, their family members to know, like, don’t be out there by yourself and not ask a question, or think that you don’t have anywhere to call. Call me,” she said.