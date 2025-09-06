Nearly 25% of Philly-area residents are age 60 and up. Here’s how to step up as an ‘aging services’ volunteer
“When you connect to one of these older adults, you’d be surprised how they can change your life,” says Jamee Nowell Smith of Senior Community Services.
Across the Philadelphia region, older adults are facing growing pains.
Some residents who want to “age in place” point to a number of challenges, from navigating Medicare and social services to isolation.
More than 1 million residents in Philadelphia and its surrounding counties are age 60 and older — about 25% of the region’s population, according to U.S. Census data. That’s roughly in line with the U.S. as a whole, where adults age 60 and up account for 24% of the population.
Out of Philadelphia’s collar counties, Bucks has the highest percentage of older adults, at 29%. Montgomery, Delaware, Chester and Philadelphia counties follow close behind.
Most organizations that cater to older adults, whether affiliated with state or local government or led by community members, “thrive on people willing to volunteer,” said Jamee Nowell Smith, community services director of Senior Community Services, which operates across Delaware and Chester counties.
“We bring a richness to the community,” she said. If such organizations weren’t around, “it would create deserts of service and connection,” Smith added, emphasizing that “just a few hours a month can make a difference.”
As more Philly-area residents approach older adulthood, here’s how you can help support them.
Become an ‘aging services’ volunteer
Dozens of “Area Agencies on Aging” exist across Pennsylvania, meant to act at the “front door” to a hodgepodge of community aging services.
Volunteers help support a wide variety of services, from offering counseling related to Medicare to fielding and researching long-term care complaints to becoming a senior companion and preparing or delivering meals.
Those interested in becoming an aging services volunteer in Pennsylvania may fill out an interest form online or reach out to their local AAA directly.
These are the Philly area’s local AAAs
Bucks County AAA
55 E. Court St. Third Floor, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901
267-880-5700
Chester County AAA: Department of Aging
601 Westtown Rd. Suite 130, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380
610-344-6350
Delaware County AAA: Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging
1510 Chester Pike Suite 250, Eddystone, Pennsylvania, 19022
610-490-1300
Montgomery County AAA: Office of Aging Services
1430 DeKalb St., Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19404
610-278-3601
Philadelphia County AAA
642 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19130
215-765-9000
Join a community org
Outside of state- or city-affiliated agencies are a host of grassroots community organizations that cater to older adults.
For most nonprofits and advocacy groups, volunteer support is crucial.
“We operate on a skeleton staff,” said SCS community services director Smith. “Our organization thrives on volunteers. We couldn’t do it without them.”
Smith also cautioned would-be volunteers: “Whatever you think you know about senior centers: forget about it. I call them ‘country clubs for older adults.’ They are alive and full of energy.”
Here’s a look at aging-related nonprofits and support groups in the Philadelphia area, and how you can get involved:
Bucks County Opportunity Council
Every week, volunteers at Bristol’s HELP Center sort, pack and deliver food to seniors unable to leave their homes. Those interested may sign up to volunteer through Bucks County Opportunity Council online.
Bucks County Positively Aging
Positively Aging volunteers in Bucks County offer help in a few areas, including insurance counseling, health and wellness programs and nutrition services.
Volunteers are also needed to deliver meals from community centers to older adults unable to leave their homes, with the greatest need in Falls Township, Feasterville, Trevose and Bensalem.
Those interested in volunteering may contact BCAAA at 267-880-5700.
CARIE
The Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interest of the Elderly, based out of Philadelphia, provides direct assistance to older adults and their caregivers.
CARIE volunteers may accompany crime victims to court, assess long-term care resident complaints, educate older adults about Medicare, offer administrative assistance, assist with special event planning and provide professional support (e.g. accounting, public relations/communications, legal support, etc.).
Those interested in volunteering for CARIE may submit an inquiry online or call 215-545-5728 or 1-800-356-8606.
Lutheran Settlement House
At Lutheran Settlement House in Fishtown, the Center for Older Adults caters to those 55 and older through fitness and dance classes, health coaching, creative arts and other programming. LSH volunteers help support the organization by preparing groceries for food pantries, participating in activities with older adults, organizing donation drives and more.
Those interested in volunteering at Lutheran Settlement House may fill out an interest form online.
Meals on Wheels of Chester County
The Chester County chapter of Meals on Wheels covers about 85% of the county’s population, nonprofit officials say. The nonprofit provides residents who are unable to leave the home, including older adults, with a hot lunch five days a week.
Volunteers generally deliver meals on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested in volunteering at Meals on Wheels of Chester County may sign up online.
MOWCC also accepts donations of handmade items like cards, ornaments and snack bags to be delivered to clients alongside their meals. Those interested in donating handmade items may call 610-430-8500 to arrange a drop-off.
Penn’s Village
A “neighbor-to-neighbor organization,” Penn’s Village helps older adults age in place in Philadelphia. Volunteers help by providing rides to health appointments, pharmacies and groceries, offering companionship, performing minor home repairs, providing tech assistance, offering pet care, running errands and more.
Those interested in volunteering through Penn’s Village may fill out an application online.
Senior Community Services
Based in Folsom, Senior Community Services bills itself as the largest provider of senior services in Delaware County. The nonprofit operates four senior centers in the region.
Volunteers help with meal delivery, connecting residents to benefits and social services, navigating the impact of Crozer Health-related closures and more.
Home-delivery meal drivers are among SCS’ biggest volunteer needs, said community services director Smith, with a greater need for drivers in Chester, Darby and Sharon Hill.
For some volunteers, like those who counsel residents through the Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight program, also known as PA MEDI, their service can “work wonders,” Smith said.
“They have saved people thousands of dollars a year,” Smith explained, adding that the program has “given [residents] access to prescription drugs.”
“I’ve seen people in tears from the work [PA MEDI] counselors are able to do,” she said.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer at Senior Community Services may sign up online.
Surrey Services for Seniors
Surrey Services for Seniors — which operates out of Broomall, Bryn Mawr, Devon and Media across Delaware, Chester and Montgomery counties — welcomes both individual and group volunteers to support older adults in living independently.
Individual volunteers can sign up to drive residents to doctor’s appointments, grocery stores and errands, help with small household jobs or data entry and more. Group volunteers can help with yard work, cafe support like serving, busing and dish washing, and assist with seasonal celebrations, fundraising events and one-day workshops.
Those interested may submit a Surrey Services volunteer interest form online.
Eldernet
ElderNet helps support older adults with low or moderate income and adults with disabilities in Lower Merion Township and Narbeth, Montgomery County.
Volunteers offer help with driving to medical appointments, pharmacies and other essential errands, grocery shopping, home organizing, companionship and small home repairs.
Those interested may submit an Eldernet volunteer application online.
RSVP
RSVP, based out of King of Prussia in Montgomery County, supports the health and wellness of older adults, among other vulnerable populations. Volunteers assist with independent living by helping with shopping, transportation and companionship, Medicare counseling, packing and delivering meals to older adults who cannot leave their homes, digital literacy and more.
Those interested may fill out an RSVP volunteer enrollment form online.
Report elder abuse
Residents may report elder abuse, neglect, financial exploitation or abandonment by contacting the 24-hour hotlines below:
- Bucks County: 1-800-243-3767
- Chester County: 1-800-564-7000
- Delaware County: 610-490-1300 (after hours: 610-622-9284)
- Montgomery County: 1-800-734-2020
- Philadelphia County: 215-765-9040
- Statewide: 1-800-490-8505
