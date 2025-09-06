These are the Philly area’s local AAAs

Bucks County AAA

55 E. Court St. Third Floor, Doylestown, Pennsylvania, 18901

267-880-5700

Chester County AAA: Department of Aging

601 Westtown Rd. Suite 130, West Chester, Pennsylvania, 19380

610-344-6350

Delaware County AAA: Delaware County Office of Services for the Aging

1510 Chester Pike Suite 250, Eddystone, Pennsylvania, 19022

610-490-1300

Montgomery County AAA: Office of Aging Services

1430 DeKalb St., Norristown, Pennsylvania, 19404

610-278-3601

Philadelphia County AAA

642 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, 19130

215-765-9000

Join a community org

Outside of state- or city-affiliated agencies are a host of grassroots community organizations that cater to older adults.

For most nonprofits and advocacy groups, volunteer support is crucial.

“We operate on a skeleton staff,” said SCS community services director Smith. “Our organization thrives on volunteers. We couldn’t do it without them.”

Smith also cautioned would-be volunteers: “Whatever you think you know about senior centers: forget about it. I call them ‘country clubs for older adults.’ They are alive and full of energy.”

Here’s a look at aging-related nonprofits and support groups in the Philadelphia area, and how you can get involved:

Bucks County Opportunity Council

Every week, volunteers at Bristol’s HELP Center sort, pack and deliver food to seniors unable to leave their homes. Those interested may sign up to volunteer through Bucks County Opportunity Council online.

Bucks County Positively Aging

Positively Aging volunteers in Bucks County offer help in a few areas, including insurance counseling, health and wellness programs and nutrition services.

Volunteers are also needed to deliver meals from community centers to older adults unable to leave their homes, with the greatest need in Falls Township, Feasterville, Trevose and Bensalem.

Those interested in volunteering may contact BCAAA at 267-880-5700.

CARIE

The Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interest of the Elderly, based out of Philadelphia, provides direct assistance to older adults and their caregivers.

CARIE volunteers may accompany crime victims to court, assess long-term care resident complaints, educate older adults about Medicare, offer administrative assistance, assist with special event planning and provide professional support (e.g. accounting, public relations/communications, legal support, etc.).

Those interested in volunteering for CARIE may submit an inquiry online or call 215-545-5728 or 1-800-356-8606.

Lutheran Settlement House

At Lutheran Settlement House in Fishtown, the Center for Older Adults caters to those 55 and older through fitness and dance classes, health coaching, creative arts and other programming. LSH volunteers help support the organization by preparing groceries for food pantries, participating in activities with older adults, organizing donation drives and more.

Those interested in volunteering at Lutheran Settlement House may fill out an interest form online.

Meals on Wheels of Chester County

The Chester County chapter of Meals on Wheels covers about 85% of the county’s population, nonprofit officials say. The nonprofit provides residents who are unable to leave the home, including older adults, with a hot lunch five days a week.

Volunteers generally deliver meals on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested in volunteering at Meals on Wheels of Chester County may sign up online.

MOWCC also accepts donations of handmade items like cards, ornaments and snack bags to be delivered to clients alongside their meals. Those interested in donating handmade items may call 610-430-8500 to arrange a drop-off.