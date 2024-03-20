High marks for former top cop, prisons boss in new role as Delaware weed czar

‘He’s been progressive on things but not a pushover’

Nine months into Coupe’s tenure, however, Patchell, Murphy and others are so far giving Coupe high marks.

“The commissioner has certainly been open and willing to discuss the concerns that consumers have had, and is now willing to make adjustments to different regulations to account for the concerns,’’ Patchell said.

Patchell is particularly pleased Coupe is now willing to let recreational dispensaries seek and obtain a variance from his proposal that all marijuana be prepackaged before sale. Patchell and allies had successfully lobbied him to let stores offer “deli-style” packaging in which retailers display leaf marijuana and buds in sealed Mason jars that shoppers can see and smell before deciding whether to buy.

Murphy said ex-cops have long been involved in the legal weed industry and its regulation across the country. In Delaware, for instance, the first medical marijuana license went to a company headed by former state trooper Mark Lally.

“The issues over security were kind of a natural fit for people who knew a lot about security,’’ Murphy said.

Murphy said Coupe has “worked incredibly hard to overcome” trepidation and skepticism that he would rule with a policing mentality.

“Just because somebody’s been a law enforcement officer doesn’t mean they think a certain way,” Murphy said. “He’s really demonstrated that with his leadership so far. He’s been progressive on things but not a pushover by any means. He understands that it’s a really tough job to get right.”

Murphy noted that dispensary operators and advocates for users don’t always agree, and Coupe is “doing a really good job navigating that.”

For example, Coupe did not consent to one significant proposal by the state’s six medical marijuana companies, which operate 12 dispensaries. They wanted Coupe to let them begin selling recreational marijuana while regulations were developed, applications for licenses were submitted and granted, and the crops of cannabis were being grown to fill dispensaries with buds, edibles and other products for recreational users.

Patchell and other advocates had opposed that move, arguing it would give the medical dispensaries an unfair competitive advantage over other retailers entering the new market.

As a compromise of sorts, Coupe has agreed to work with Rep. Ed Osienski, sponsor of the legalization and regulatory bills, on legislation that would let the medical dispensaries sell recreational marijuana in their existing facilities when the new retailers are ready to open — likely a year from now. Recreational buyers will pay a 15% tax on all sales.

“Delawareans should be able to walk into any dispensary and get either recreational or medical, instead of having separate facilities,’’ said Osienski, a Newark-area Democrat who plans to introduce such a bill in the coming weeks.

Osienski said Coupe’s deft handling of the issue, and willingness to work with all parties, illustrates his flexibility.

Osienski said he’s not surprised by Coupe’s smooth transition, noting that the commissioner has hired competent aides and consultants.

“Commissioner Coupe is a professional and in those other positions, that was his job,’’ Osienski said of Coupe’s previous law enforcement posts. “Now his job is to oversee and regulate the recreational marijuana industry and I think he’s doing a great job.”

William Rohrer, who runs The Farm, which has two Delaware medical growing operations and dispensaries, was disappointed his stores could not begin selling recreational weed before new licenses get awarded, but still applauds how Coupe has run the office.

“He’s got a very tough job and it was hard to really predict where we were going to go with somebody like Commissioner Coupe and his background, but he’s a very open-minded, empathetic person,” Rohrer said. “He understands that in order for this to work, you need a business arm, a regulatory arm and a taxation arm. He’s done an excellent job of addressing the issues and establishing a strategy that is good for Delaware.”