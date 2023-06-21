Rob Coupe has been a leader of law enforcement in Delaware for the last 15 years.

He led the state police, Department of Correction, Department of Safety and Homeland Security, and was chief of staff for Attorney General Kathy Jennings. Currently, Coupe heads the state Department of Technology and Information.

Now, Gov. John Carney has tapped 60-year-old Coupe to oversee and regulate an industry Carney vehemently opposed in Delaware: legalized recreational marijuana.

Carney nominated Coupe as the state’s first marijuana commissioner earlier this month, and officials and observers say he’ll sail through a Senate confirmation hearing today.

“As I’ve said before, there are few people across our state who are more well-respected and more committed to serving the people of Delaware, than Rob Coupe,” Carney said in a statement when he nominated Coupe. “He’s exactly the right person to take on this new challenge.”

Carney successfully vetoed a bill to legalize weed and create a regulated retail market last year. But in April, with a looming veto override by a more progressive General Assembly, Carney let a legalization bill become law without his signature, and did the same with one to create a regulated retail market.

Coupe told WHYY News it “would be premature” to comment on his nomination. But State Rep. Ed Osienski, who sponsored both marijuana bills, endorsed Coupe for the post that will be part of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security — a department that Coupe headed for more than three years until March 2020.

The so-called “weed czar” will hire a staff to run an oversight office that will create copious regulations to govern growing, manufacturing, testing, and retail industries for marijuana. Starting next fall, the commissioner must begin the process of issuing 125 licenses for the marijuana market.

Here’s how the licenses will be allocated:

60 for indoor and outdoor growing operations.

30 for businesses that manufacture gummies, candies, oils, and other non-leaf products.

30 for retailers.

Five for testers that must ensure quality and accuracy of products and labeling.

“Nobody has any more experience operating divisions under Homeland Security than Mr. Coupe does,’’ Osienski said. “So I think he was a good pick to get that work done.”

Osienski said one major factor is “who he picks as deputy director and other hires for the staff that may have some experience or knowledge in the industry. So that’s yet to be seen.”

He also said he has offered his assistance to Coupe, who responded that he “definitely would be reaching out to me so we can go over everything and he can get a better understanding of what my intent was’’ with the 45-page bill to create the retail market.

Osienski said Coupe’s challenges include understanding the new law and “propagating those regulations to come up with the best fair process of accepting applications and issuing licenses.”

Osienski thinks the new office could benefit from Coupe’s experience in policing since one of its goals is to eradicate the illegal market.

“One of the jobs that they are tasked with is making sure once we have this legal market set up, that the illegal market is done away with,’’ Osienski said. “So I think having somebody that has a background in enforcement would help along those lines.”

The lawmaker also pointed out that Coupe, who began his policing career in 1985, has avoided controversy in high-pressure posts.

“He does a good job in any position he’s been assigned to,’’ Osienski said. “There’s been no drama or issues.”