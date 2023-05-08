When will Delaware’s first ‘marijuana mart’ open? That’s for state weed czar to decide

The regulatory law outlines a methodical series of steps that start with Carney’s appointment of a marijuana commissioner who must then be confirmed by the state Senate. The governor has until Sept. 29, which is 90 days after the law takes effect on July 1, to name the person to run an industry Carney doesn’t want in his state.

The weed czar will be responsible for setting up an oversight office, establishing copious regulations to govern the industry, and issuing 125 licenses.

Here’s how the licenses will be allocated:

60 for indoor and outdoor growing operations

30 for businesses that manufacture gummies, candies, oils, and other non-leaf products

30 for retailers

5 for testers that must ensure quality and accuracy of products and labeling

Carney’s office did not respond to a request for comment from WHYY News for this article. But when the governor announced he would not veto the bills, he said his administration would “closely evaluate the placement of marijuana dispensaries and other businesses, to ensure they do not become a blight on already disadvantaged communities,” adding that his goal was to “ensure Delaware has a robust regulatory system that protects the interests of the most vulnerable Delawareans.”

Colorado cannabis attorney Brian Vicente, who has scores of clients nationwide, said that beyond the state revenue generated from the 15% tax on sales, the new industry will provide a big boost to Delaware’s economy.

“We could see as many as 10,000 new jobs in Delaware,” Vicente said. “This is a significant number of new businesses. Some of those will employ 10 or a dozen folks. Some of these growers will employ potentially 50. So these are going to be a fairly significant job producer for the state.”

‘There are a lot of ways they can get this process wrong’

State Rep. Ed Osienski (D), the chief sponsor of both marijuana bills, said he’s concerned the rollout of licenses might get delayed by red tape and other issues, but is confident the governor will take his own legal responsibility seriously.

“I did talk to some of the governor’s staff and they said they have started a conversation about a possible commissioner,” Osienski said. “So that was good news. I hope they do select someone because it all hinges on that. That’s the first move.”

Zoë Patchell, who heads the Cannabis Advocacy Network of Delaware, says a commissioner who supports the industry and the interests of people who use marijuana recreationally is paramount.

“It’s a critical juncture and something that we’re going to be heavily involved in,” Patchell said. “We need regulators that understand this pre-existing market as well as the needs of consumers.”

She said the implementation of the medical marijuana market in 2015 was marred by delays and other problems.

“I’m a little worried,” Patchell said. “There are a lot of ways that they can get this process wrong moving forward that will greatly undermine the intent behind the laws that were passed in March.

“So we’re hoping that the focus is on fostering a competitive, consumer-friendly market that will be conducive to the transition from the illicit market to the legal market, as well as lawmakers’ goals of outcompeting the illicit market.”

While the regulatory law states it aims to “effectively eliminate” illegal sales, Patchell echoed others who said it won’t disappear and could only be reduced dramatically with competitive pricing at regulated stores.

Peter Murphy, a Wilmington lawyer who has cannabis clients in some of the other 21 states with legal weed, seconded that sentiment.

“I think the fundamental flaw is kind of looking at it as well, ‘This will crush the illegal market,’” Murphy said. “And I think that’s it’s kind of naive because the market is the market. There has been a cannabis market in the U.S. forever. So if you’re going to eliminate the illegal market, you’re going to have to do it through competition.”

To Murphy, the state has to make the consumer think “it’s better off for me to get it here,” and not because of anything punitive. “It has to appeal to something about that consumer, whether it’s the overall quality and safety of the product, the price. There has to be a way that you can bring those consumers in.”