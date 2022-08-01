Camden schools kick off enrollment fairs ahead of academic year

The Camden City School District is officially kicking off its back-to-school season.

Families are invited to enroll and re-register pre-K through 12th-grade students at a series of free events ahead of the 2022-2023 academic year.

In addition to facilitating the enrollment and re-registration process, the fairs will feature food, music, games, and raffle prizes. The events will also include local vendors, and free vaccination clinics and health physicals for students.

To enroll, families should bring proof of the student’s age, two pieces of proof indicating a Camden address, and the student’s immunization records.