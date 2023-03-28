Video game competitions have come a long way since the 1989 cult movie “The Wizard.” In 2019, esports became a $1 billion industry. Some market analysts predict that number will grow to $5 billion by the end of the decade.

The road to the burgeoning new industry is being built in South Jersey.

Andrew Weilgus, executive director of the Esports Innovation Center, says the region is in a very unique position.

“We have Atlantic City, which has nine operating casinos, 17,000 hotel rooms, and a very, very rare ability to not only grow the ecosystem in terms of jobs, but also to find this synergy with the gaming space,” he said.

The center is a standalone organization based on the campus of Stockton University. With guidance from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, it works with the industry to make sure that workforce and education needs are being met.

Weilgus said it was created with nimbleness in mind to respond to a fast changing industry with the hope that New Jersey will keep some talent from leaving the state.

“The hope there is that at the end of this process you have a homegrown situation occurring where some of the best STEM students in New Jersey are … coming to our institutions with the anticipation and expectation of getting a good job when they graduate and then keeping those jobs and growing our community,” he said.

The competition

Camden County College is home to 12 esports teams. Each team specializes in a game like “Rocket League,” “Super Smash Bros.,” and “Madden NFL.” The college competes in two leagues: National Association of Collegiate Esports and National Junior College Athletic Association Esports.

Dwyer, who earned degrees in business and information systems from Drexel University, said esports is a passion project for him.

“It was how I connected with my two older brothers,” he said. “It’s just something that has always brought a lot of joy to me.”

Angie Martinez, who plays “Apex Legends” on the team, said she got involved with esports through her cousin.

“He wanted to do something with the both of us since after two years … we go off on our own separate ways,” she said.

Hesitant at first because she wasn’t happy with her playing skills, Martinez said she has made many friends being on the team and is glad that her cousin brought up the topic.

“I’m not really a social person,” Martinez said, adding she prefers being by herself or within a small group. “However, being here for the esports team, I’ve met people who have helped me open up a bit more, and I learned a lot from them as well.”

Martinez, who is majoring in human services, hopes to use her esports skills in her field to connect with children.

“I know through creating a bond, I should bring up things that they might know,” she said. “And from that, I can create a bond and then hopefully try to help them out.”