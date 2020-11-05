The Meals on the Bus: Organizations Battle Food Insecurity

On this episode of You Oughta Know Shirley heads to Reading Terminal Market to find out how you can help the beloved landmark that has served Philadelphia for 128 years from closing. Then, learn how local organizations are alleviating food insecurity, such as Cathedral Kitchen’s welcoming meal service and culinary training program, and Colonial School District’s daily meal services, which utilizes school buses to deliver breakfast and lunch to all students in the district. Next, we travel to Bucks County and give you a preview of the historic covered bridges tour, then Shirley joins her mother-in-law, Gynnie Moody, in the kitchen to make another family favorite: pineapple upside down cake! Ahead of Veteran’s Day we visit the Air Mobility Command Museum in Dover, Delaware, which houses over 30 aircraft, from bombers to helicopters to presidential aircraft with help from over 100 volunteers, many of whom are veterans. Plus, don’t miss this year’s Thanksgiving Cantata from The Resurrection Center in Wilmington.