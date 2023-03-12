There are now two nationally certified Child Abduction Response Teams, or CARTs, in New Jersey.

Camden County received its certification Friday afternoon from the Justice Department, joining Gloucester County, which was certified late last year.

Representatives from the National Criminal Justice Training Center presented Camden’s certificate at the county prosecutor’s office.

CARTs are multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional professionals who are trained and prepared to respond in the search and recovery of an abducted, missing, or endangered child. They were formed in the Garden State after a 2008 directive from then-Attorney General Anne Milgram.

Derek VanLuchene, program coordinator and national CART coordinator for the center, described the certification process Camden County went through as “amazing.”

“We take them through 12 different areas that we look for in the CART team during that certification process,” he said. “We’re kind of looking over their shoulder to ensure that we’re seeing the best response and the best resources that come out during their response for a missing child.”

The process took months, according to Lt. Fawn Landay, CART Coordinator for the prosecutor’s office. She said it involved paperwork, additional training, and ordering equipment.

“With 14 years of commitment and compliance with the New Jersey CART standards, I thought we were prepared for the test,” she said. “After all, this is Camden County. So, we’re well-trained and we are a confident team.”