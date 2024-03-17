From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Camden County municipal court program designed to connect people living with addiction to treatment and social services is expanding to include mental health support.

Project SAVE, which recently hit a milestone of receiving more than 10,000 referrals to help people, now includes two mental health navigators who can offer additional treatment options for people living with co-occurring substance use and mental health disorders.

“It is vital to understand that individuals grappling with substance use often have underlying mental health conditions that remain untreated,” said Colleen Snow, assistant director of the Camden County Office of Mental Health and Addiction. “Without addressing these underlying issues, real rehabilitation efforts can be significantly hindered.”