From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jim Alturo is ready for the hunt. He’s dressed in a bright yellow reflective vest and a pair of gloves and has a grabber tool in hand. In a ShopRite parking lot just off Route 130 in Cinnaminson, N.J., Alturo gets a small metal trash can from his trunk.

He pries open the lid, which had been tightly screwed on. And it quickly becomes clear why. What’s inside reeks.

“Ooh,” he says as he wrinkles his nose. “I don’t know if you can smell it.”

Undeterred by the stench, he proudly shows off several small translucent garbage bags inside of the trash can – each filled with hundreds of discarded cigarette butts that Alturo has found littered on the ground within the past week.

“It’s amazing how folks don’t realize that there are a lot,” he said. “A lot of folks believe people have stopped, but people are smoking. At shopping centers, malls, Wawas, people before they go in, they want to kill their cigarette and throw it out.”

Alturo goes out to collect cigarette butts every day for about two hours all over his South Jersey community.

Alturo collected over 24,000 cigarette butts in 2023, and now this year, he’s launched a national fundraising campaign – Jim’s Cigarette Butt Challenge – for the American Lung Association to raise more awareness about the environment and the risks of smoking.

“I hope to get this across the country, not just in the tri-state area,” he said. “Because the more folks get involved, the cleaner our community is, and we take the cigarette butts off the street.”

Alturo, 70, grew up in Northeast Philadelphia. He later joined the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Arizona for several years. He returned to Philadelphia, where he did office work for various companies for over 40 years before retiring.

He started walking outside more for health reasons. That’s when he noticed all sorts of trash on the ground, particularly cigarette butts, he said. So, he started picking them up.

“And then last January, I decided I was going to do something. I started counting them. Don’t ask me why,” Alturo said as he stopped to grab a cigarette butt off the pavement. “Oh, that’s a nice big one. That’s almost a full one.”

For every butt he collected last year, Alturo donated one penny to the American Lung Association. With his new fundraising campaign, other people can now contribute to support his efforts. The goal is to raise $35,000 and pick up 35,000 cigarette butts this year.

“He really is doing a service getting those cigarette butts off the ground,” said Caroline Hutchinson, executive director of the American Lung Association. “He’s one person, and it’s just amazing with how much he can accomplish.”