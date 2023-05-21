No Menthol Sunday encourages Black health equity by saying ‘no’ to the tobacco industry

May 21 marks No Menthol Sunday — a campaign to raise awareness about the health risks of menthol cigarettes, specifically aimed at Black communities. The vast majority of Black Americans who are smokers use menthol cigarettes.

No Menthol Sunday started as a call for faith-based leaders to educate their communities about the detriments of smoking. It’s also a rallying cry to stand up to the tobacco industry by even encouraging smokers to not buy menthol cigarettes for one day.

In April 2022, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes, citing its potential to “reduce disease and death from combusted tobacco product use” and its possible role in “reducing youth experimentation and addiction, and increasing the number of smokers that quit.”

Supporters of the FDA’s proposal who are Black Americans still believe that banning menthol cigarettes is mostly a Black health equity issue, as more than 80% of Black Americans who smoke use menthol cigarettes, according to the American Lung Association.

Experts also point to the tobacco industry’s long history of targeted advertising of menthol products in predominantly Black communities. In 1989, the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company was the first manufacturer to ever target a Black community with its “Uptown” menthol cigarette brand in Philadelphia before pulling advertising due to strong community pushback.