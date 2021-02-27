Camden County man pleads guilty to conspiring with national white supremacy group

A South Jersey man admitted on Friday that he conspired with white supremacist hate group members to intimidate Black and Jewish people throughout the country in September 2019.

Richard Tobin, 19, of Brooklawn pleaded guilty to conspiracy against rights in Camden federal court before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Krugler.

“Americans should never have to fear racist, antisemitic or any other form of bias-motivated violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said. “This defendant encouraged hateful acts of violence against individuals and their houses of worship, based solely on their religion or the color of their skin. … This office will continue to work every day to identify individuals like him and bring them swiftly to justice.”

According to court documents and statements, Tobin admitted that from Sept. 15-23, 2019, he was a member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” during which he spoke with other members online and directed them to destroy and vandalize properties associated with Black and Jewish people, calling their attack “Kristallnacht,” or “Night of Broken Glass,” referencing the 1938 attack in Germany where Nazis murdered Jewish people, and burned and destroyed their homes, schools, businesses, and synagogues.