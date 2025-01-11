From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

More than 300 police departments and law enforcement agencies across New Jersey have collectively spent more than $1 million on a private police training company the State Comptroller’s Office previously criticized for teaching tactics deemed likely unconstitutional.

The supplemental six-page report released Thursday found that departments from all 21 counties and other law enforcement agencies on the county and state level paid for courses provided by Street Cop Training between Dec. 1, 2019 through March 13, 2023.

At least 20 officers defied Attorney General Matt Platkin’s directive against attending courses from Street Cop Training. Their names were on a registration list for the company’s 2024 conference in Florida.

At least 32 departments continued to use public funds to pay for training courses from the controversial company even after attending a 2021 conference where instructors allegedly made offensive remarks about women and encouraged officers to conduct traffic stops without cause, according to the comptroller’s investigation. The comptroller also found that the company was willing to help officers conceal their participation in its courses or their involvement as instructors.

A December 2023 report revealed roughly 1,000 officers nationwide — nearly a quarter hailing from New Jersey — attended the seminar at taxpayer expense.

Overall, 2,721 government entities from 49 states, including New Jersey, have paid for Street Cop Training courses and events. In Pennsylvania, 323 entitles were included on a list the comptroller’s office released, while 70 New York entities were named.

West Chester University police officers took a course from the company on social media surveillance in 2022.

Platkin ordered New Jersey officers who attended the seminar to be retrained.

Street Cop Training, a company with a contentious reputation, has seen its training courses banned in nine states, including New Jersey, where it was originally based.

The company, which declared bankruptcy last year, has since moved to Florida.