Expert: ‘If I were a student … I would want to know more’

Beatrice Murray, a senior at West Chester University, struggled to find justification for why campus police would want to engage in proactive patrol or surveillance tactics.

“[Among students], there is a huge question about what … they even do,” Murray told Billy Penn and WHYY News, noting that she typically only interacts with police when they check IDs at certain locations or bust parties. “They have less respect than the town police.”

Another WCU student, junior Mateo Rodriguez, said he was not surprised members of the university police department had explored such tactics.

“They are a force of anxiety,” Rodriguez said. He’s the secretary for a newly formed campus group called Students for Socialism and Liberation, whose leadership believes university police harass them and unnecessarily ask them to show ID.

“It’s on brand with the new form of society we’re in, with the digital age,” Rodriguez said, when told about the police social media training, “and honestly, [these tactics] would be scary, but I’m just so used to already being afraid of everything I do.”

Police department policies on social media use vary widely across the nation, according to a directory maintained by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University.

In this region, they’re not very robust. The Philadelphia Police Department’s policy specifies that social media can be used in “community outreach, prob­lem-solv­ing, invest­ig­a­tions, and crime preven­tion,” but it places no limitations on how police officers use social media in those scenarios. In nearby Lower Merion, the police department’s policy includes no guidance on how to utilize social media in police investigations.

But use of social media for various purposes by police in the United States is quite prevalent, according to Rachel Levinson-Waldman, the deputy director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center, where the bulk of her work focuses on the use of social media by government, law enforcement, and other sectors.

She cited a now-discontinued annual survey from the International Association of Chiefs of Police asking about the practice. Nearly two-thirds to 75% responded “yes” to using social media for some type of data collection purpose, according to Levinson-Waldman’s summary.

If she were a student, Levinson-Waldman said, she would have questions of any university police force looking to undergo the social media training.

“If I were a student on campus, and knew that the police force or the security force on campus have undergone this kind of training, I think I would want to know a lot more, right?” she said. “Even if there are representations of, ‘Well, we just went to this training, but we’re not using it.’ What was the decision-making behind doing it?”

According to Stevenson, the campus police chief, West Chester University’s communications and marketing department will at times monitor social media and bring issues to law enforcement’s attention. Sometimes, he said, they bring up issues to the university’s detective; more often, matters are handled in conjunction with municipal police departments in the area.

“The best example that I could give you is when a student is in a crisis, like a mental crisis or a health crisis,” Stevenson explained. “That way we can reach out to the students, check on their well-being and, more importantly, offer them some support, and some counseling and put them in touch with information that they probably aren’t aware of.”

From Levinson-Waldman’s perspective, the courts are “evolving” on whether the practice violates Fourth Amendment privacy rights.

“It’s true that traditionally the courts have said, ‘Well, basically government agents can pretend to be somebody else, whether that’s in person or online, and … there aren’t like Fourth Amendment constitutional protections against that.’ That is starting to shift,” she said.

Kent, the higher education safety lawyer, said he hasn’t yet heard of a lawsuit in which a collegiate police force was held liable for unethical practices on social media, but he believes that engaging in such tactics could make legal liability particularly sticky.

Yes, the acting officer would be liable, said Kent, but if the officer was acting under the authority of the institution, so could the police department and the university.

That said, it’s still too early to tell if the law does not favor proactive social media policing, he noted.

“The courts have been a little more open with the ability for officers to do this kind of investigation. They look as if someone has created a fake account, and you accept a friend request [from them], they consented to the sharing of information [with them],” said Kent.