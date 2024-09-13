From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Atlantic City High School Principal Constance Days-Chapman is facing additional charges for not reporting the alleged abuse committed by Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Dr. La’Quetta Small, superintendent of city schools, on their teenage daughter.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Thursday that a grand jury indicted Days-Chapman on five counts of second-degree official misconduct, one count of second-degree pattern of official misconduct, one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of third degree hindering apprehension of another.

Days-Chapman was charged earlier this year with misconduct and failing to report child abuse.

According to prosecutors, the 15-year-old victim informed Days-Chapman in December 2023 that she was suffering from “continuous headaches due to being hit by her parents at home.”

As a school employee, Days-Chapman is required by New Jersey law to report the abuse to the Department of Child Protection and Permanency and law enforcement.

On Jan. 22, the victim told another school employee about the alleged abuse and that she informed Days-Chapman, prosecutors wrote, who denied to the staff member that she was informed.

Both the staffer and an eyewitness to the conversation allegedly believed that Days-Chapman was going to report it. The eyewitness even told Days-Chapman that they would call the child protection agency, prosecutors said. But Days-Chapman insisted that she was going to contact the agency, according to prosecutors.

Later that day, Days-Chapman allegedly met the Smalls in her car, outside their home and alerted them about the reporting.