Two Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties

Two popular Jersey Shore towns are going to court to try to block so-called “pop-up parties” at which thousands of people gather on the beach.

They acted after previous events resulted in public drinking, drug use, fights and vandalism.

At least two such parties planned for later this month are currently being advertised in online fliers that encourage attendees to bring their own liquor and marijuana, and promise public boxing matches.

Long Branch is asking a court to block promoters of the parties from hosting any such event without first getting a permit from the city, and seeks financial damages from them stemming from a party they hosted last month.

Point Pleasant Beach also plans to go to court against many of the same individuals by Monday.

Long Branch’s lawsuit names six people from northern and central New Jersey as defendants. They could not be reached for comment Friday and several social media accounts that were attributed to them in court papers had been deleted as of Friday morning.

Both towns were the site of past pop-up events officials say got out of hand and resulted in tens of thousands of dollars worth of expenses in police overtime costs alone.

“Enough is enough,” said Long Branch Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida. “These viral parties are likely to get bigger and more dangerous until we do something about it.”