New Jersey police union calls for ‘real consequences’ for drunk, rowdy teens after boardwalk unrest

New Jersey’s statewide police union said Wednesday there needs to be “real consequences” for drunken, rowdy teens and adults who create mayhem in public places following a series of disturbances at Jersey Shore towns over the Memorial Day weekend that included the stabbing of a teen.

Peter Andreyev, president of the New Jersey State Policemens’ Benevolent Association, issued a statement calling for changes in laws and procedures governing how police interact with disorderly teens and young adults.

His statement followed a weekend in which a wave of disorderly juveniles and young adults overwhelmed police capabilities in Wildwood on Sunday night, leading the city to close and clear the boardwalk temporarily.

Ocean City suffered its second consecutive Memorial Day weekend of disruptions, with numerous fights, disturbances and the stabbing of a 15-year-old boy. He is recovering from non-life-threatening wounds.

And a false report of a shooting in Seaside Heights briefly led to panic on the boardwalk there, authorities said.

“The recent juvenile outbursts are a sign that more needs to be done to allow police to protect our communities,” Andreyev said. “This past weekend is just more proof that the law is broken. There needs to be real consequences for violent, drunken, and dangerous behavior for both juveniles and adults.

“Having no consequences for bad behavior has proved itself again to be a failed criminal justice policy,” he continued. “Thousands of people were impacted by the lawlessness this weekend; that must be stopped.”

Officials in numerous Jersey Shore towns, along with multiple police departments, blame juvenile justice reforms enacted by the state in recent years. The laws were designed to keep more juveniles out of the court system and imposed several restrictions on police officers’ interactions with them.

In January, the law was revised to remove some of the threats of punishment for officers dealing with juveniles suspected of possessing alcohol or marijuana.