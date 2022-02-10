Patrons can bet on all major sports leagues and horse races. The venue uses a combination of live tellers and automated kiosks.

“Inside a great sports bar, it really provides the guest an opportunity to come in, get a great meal, get a drink, watch games, and by the way, put some action on the games as well,” Oppenheimer said.

This partnership between the restaurant chain and the gambling company has been in the works for almost six years. The Malvern Chickie’s and Pete’s had its grand opening last week. Earlier this week, the site underwent testing by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

At Wednesday afternoon’s opening of Parx Race and Sportsbook, bettors were already lining up to place a bet on Super Bowl LVI.

Matt Rynkiewicz, 33, has the Cincinnati Bengals winning the NFL’s championship game — and he came all the way from Scranton to make that bet after hearing about the new venue on sports talk radio WIP.

Legal sports gambling has become somewhat of a hobby for him on the weekends, Rynkiewicz said. He thought the idea of having a sportsbook inside a restaurant was great, so he wanted to come and see.

“I like going to restaurants, plus it’s like a casino that’s not at a casino. You know what I mean? The same kind of atmosphere … I thought it would be great to stop down and take a look. And then March Madness is right around the corner. So me and my cousin are going to probably take a trip down now, and that way we could bet on the college games,” Rynkiewicz said.

He said you just might see him hanging out and taking advantage of a daily special.