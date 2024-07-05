Myth No. 1: My home insurance covers flood damage

Truth: Standard home insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage

People often think they don’t need flood insurance because their home insurance will cover flood damage. It’s not until after their home floods that many realize that’s not the case.

“Flood insurance is not part of your standard policies written for homeowners, businesses, condominiums and renters insurance,” said Justin Zimmerman, acting commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance.

New Jersey requires homeowners insurance providers to explicitly notify policyholders of this fact.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency defines flooding as the inundation of two or more acres or two or more properties that are usually dry by inland or tidal waters; runoff of surface waters; mudslides; or the collapse of land along a body of water because of erosion.

Most standard home insurance policies cover water damage from burst pipes or suddenly broken appliances, but not damage from flooding.

Flood insurance policies, on the other hand, can cover damage to your home, utilities and personal belongings as a direct result of a flood — even flood preparation items like pumps and sandbags.

Even if you have flood insurance, make sure you understand the details and limitations of the policy, said Delaware Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro. He’s seen residents who carry flood insurance still need to pay out of pocket to fix flood damage.

“There were folks who had flood insurance but had left valuable items on the basement floor or the first level of the dwelling and suffered damage, and it wasn’t covered — and it was spelled out in the policy,” Navarro said. “People don’t necessarily read their policies and completely understand what’s in it.”