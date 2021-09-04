The science behind the Delaware Valley’s tornado summer

While climate and weather are related, they aren’t the same, but that doesn’t mean that climate change didn’t make an event like this one even worse.

Sean Sublette is a meteorologist at Climate Central in Princeton and he says tropical systems already produce a lot of rain – climate change can multiply that.

“I always caution when we have an event like this, that people say ‘this has never happened before.’ Sure, it’s happened before. But not very much, very rare. That this type of thing will not be as rare as it has been in the past,” Sublette said.

Sublette says climate change may not cause what were previously 100-year rain storms to happen every summer.

But every 10 to 15 years? That could now be a possibility.

While it is generally easier to find climate change’s massive influence in torrential rain and even excessive heat, that’s not the case for tornadoes.

As an assistant professor of geography and the environment at nearby Villanova University, Stephen Strader has seen the Delaware Valley’s unusual weather patterns as of late.

While he thinks that people should be careful making direct links between tornadoes and climate change at this point in time, Strader thinks that there is another important topic that needs to be discussed.

“These are the things that we’ve predicted climate change, and we’re starting to see unfold, but what I don’t want to get lost in the discussion is our underlying societal changes as well,” Strader said.

Both Strader and Gensini caution against the idea of just focusing on the hazards that climate change is creating — that’s only half the problem, they said. Gensini fields calls all the time from people seeking his expertise and answers as these extreme weather events become more frequent.

He often follows up with a question of his own:

“My major question is, what is your city, what is your town, what is your county — what is your local government doing to prevent the next big climate disaster in your area?”

He says he usually gets crickets. A year passes and the cycle continues. In addition to focusing on climate change, Gensini and Strader believe that human infrastructure needs to be completely re-evaluated.

Repeating the same mistakes like removing green space and creating more impervious surfaces will only lead to the same disastrous consequences like parts of the Vine Street Expressway being completely underwater.

“The narrative here should be that it’s not just climate change. It’s also our societal landscape. A good example is you don’t want to have years of neglect in a system, and then keep ignoring it, eventually, you’re going to have to fix it. And I think our infrastructure is right there now, where we’re going to pay for it one way or the other. And it’s a bit scary to think about,” Strader said.