Has the plant-based meat revolution fizzled out?

At the entrance of a Whole Foods Market just outside Philadelphia, Jonah Goldman enthusiastically tries to talk to anyone who comes through the door, with two trays of plant-based, deep-fried nuggets.

He’s promoting a restaurant called PLNT Burger downstairs. He co-founded the fast food chain a few years ago in the Washington, DC area. He’s also doing market research to see if people prefer a nugget made out of mushrooms, or one made of soy protein.

“It is incumbent upon us now to really put ourselves in front of people,” Goldman said.

His pitch is that this is fast food that looks and tastes like the chicken nuggets and cheeseburgers that meat eaters know and love, just without the health and environmental concerns of eating mass produced meat.

Goldman has been a vegan since age 10, when he learned about factory farming practices. But he knows PLNT Burger needs to appeal to a wider customer base to succeed.

“Our target audience is omnivores,” he said. “Vegan/plant-based eaters comprise around 5% of the overall population. So if we’re only serving them, or if we’re primarily serving them, then we just won’t exist as a restaurant.”

Take regional manager Ronnie McDaniel for example. He started working in the kitchen three years ago and now runs two locations in southeastern Pennsylvania. McDaniel says his family, especially his children and grandchildren, now come to PLNT Burger often instead of McDonald’s.

Goldman says PLNT Burger is already profitable.

They use Beyond Meat for their burgers; but that company is not doing as well financially, despite being part of a revolution for plant-based meat around 10 years ago.

The plant-based meat revolution

At the time, Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods started selling meat that was made of plants. They promised products that would sizzle and look and taste like meat, but with a much smaller environmental footprint and lower health risks. It was a big improvement over the veggie burgers and other products that came before. But now, sales of those products are falling. Both companies have laid off workers recently. McDonald’s, Dunkin Donuts, and Panda Express made headlines when they introduced plant-based meat options, but those menu items did not last. The products have not been as popular in grocery stores as the companies had hoped.

People were excited about Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods’ products, but not that many came back for seconds, said Billy Roberts, a long-time analyst of the food market at CoBank, a bank that gives loans to farms and rural infrastructure businesses.

Roberts said consumers did give plant-based meat products a try.

“They did find them lacking,” he said. “They fell short in taste and flavor and texture, and frankly it may take something fairly significant to get them to re-try those products.”

He said customers choose food mostly based on price and taste. And despite the big strides from Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, the plant-based meat products are still not where they need to be in terms of attracting a wide customer base.

“It’s definitely a category that has had its chance for strong growth,” Roberts said. “It’s going to take something in the future similar to those profound advances that we saw from Beyond Meat and Impossible … ten years ago.”