N.J.’s world-famous blueberries are at the height of their season. Here’s why they’re so good

The New Jersey Blueberry Advisory Council's chairman said the state's soil is what makes the Jersey blueberry so special.

Millions of pounds of blueberries are being harvested in South Jersey. (David Matthau/WHYY)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for blueberry fans. Plump, luscious New Jersey blueberries, rated among the best in the world, are now at their peak season.

Matthew Macrie, general manager of the 800-acre Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm in Hammonton, said he’s been surrounded by blueberries this time of year for as long as he can remember.

This is now the height of New Jersey blueberry season. (David Matthau/WHYY)
“Being a blueberry farmer is very important to me because it’s generational. It’s 70 years, or over 70 years for me. It’s a family, it’s a legend, [I’m] trying to keep this going, for my son,” he said.

Matthew Macrie, the general manager of Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm in Hammonton. (David Matthau/WHYY)
During the summer, his family’s blueberry farm employs 500 seasonal workers and produces about 5 million pounds of blueberries — after they go through special cleaning machines that separate the “bad” berries.

“Bad meaning soft, red, green, the berries that you don’t want to eat,” he said. “It’s bringing out a great product for you to have and enjoy at the store.”

A special machine at Macrie Brothers Blueberry Farm cleans 150 blueberries a second. (David Matthau/WHYY)
Denny Doyle, chairman of the New Jersey Blueberry Advisory Council, said that the soil is what makes the Jersey blueberry so special.

“That’s why most of the blueberries are grown in the Pinelands region, which is a lower pH in the soil; it’s a sandier type of soil, and blueberries love that,” said Doyle.

Millions of pounds of blueberries are being harvested in South Jersey. (David Matthau/WHYY)
He said 40 to 45 million pounds of blueberries are grown in the state every year.

“We’re very fortunate within the metropolitan areas, we’re very close, so we can bring the freshest blueberries (to market) mostly from any state that’s producing them,” he said.

New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Ed Wengryn recently toured several farms in South Jersey. (David Matthau/WHYY)
Wengryn said blueberries, tomatoes and corn are the Garden State’s big three crops, but the state also grows a lot of peaches and apples. He noted delicious Jersey tomatoes grown in greenhouses are already available, and farmers are also growing turf.

World-renowned Jersey corn will be in supermarkets in time for the Fourth of July. (New Jersey Department of Agriculture)
World-famous Jersey tomatoes will arrive at markets next week. (New Jersey Department of Agriculture)
“One of the exciting things in turf. We’ve got the World Cup coming; the world will be playing on Jersey turf,” he said.

New Jersey will host several World Cup matches in 2026.

Wengryn said the Garden State has been famous for developing the high bush blueberry for more than 100 years. The bush produces bigger fruits and flowers, resulting in a more delicious, succulent blueberry.

“We’re famous for it, Hammonton, the blueberry capital of the world, no joke,” he said. “They really not only produce a lot of blueberries here, but also spread the gospel of blueberries, and [have] encouraged other countries to start growing them.”

“It’s almost like pizza sauce. You can’t eat it in California and be the same as in New Jersey,” Macrie said.

Jim Bertino, the vice-chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, said the sandy, acid-based soil in the southern part of the Garden State is also perfect for many varieties of grapes.

“Some of the finest wines we have here [are] in Atlantic County and South Jersey. We happen to be in a good growing zone, that’s why there are some nationally known ones that are getting some recognition,” he said.

The Jersey farms contribute to more than just agricultural products.

“There’s ancillary businesses not only from the foods they produce, but all the suppliers that supply, the jobs that are created. It’s extremely important,” Bertino said.

