“One of the exciting things in turf. We’ve got the World Cup coming; the world will be playing on Jersey turf,” he said.

New Jersey will host several World Cup matches in 2026.

Wengryn said the Garden State has been famous for developing the high bush blueberry for more than 100 years. The bush produces bigger fruits and flowers, resulting in a more delicious, succulent blueberry.

“We’re famous for it, Hammonton, the blueberry capital of the world, no joke,” he said. “They really not only produce a lot of blueberries here, but also spread the gospel of blueberries, and [have] encouraged other countries to start growing them.”

“It’s almost like pizza sauce. You can’t eat it in California and be the same as in New Jersey,” Macrie said.

Jim Bertino, the vice-chairman of the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners, said the sandy, acid-based soil in the southern part of the Garden State is also perfect for many varieties of grapes.

“Some of the finest wines we have here [are] in Atlantic County and South Jersey. We happen to be in a good growing zone, that’s why there are some nationally known ones that are getting some recognition,” he said.