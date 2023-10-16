This Philadelphia doctor wants you to consider eating animal organs

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Physician Jonathan Reisman did not have much of an interest in food growing up, but everything changed when he went to anatomy classes in medical school.

His professor told the class which cuts of beef correspond to which human muscles: a muscle at the back of the abdomen is the filet mignon, muscles at the back of the thigh are top round and bottom round, the back of the shoulder is flat iron steak … etc.

“​​That really got me interested in food … and in particular, some foods that I previously thought were gross, such as liver, became more interesting,” Reisman said.

He learned about liver recipes passed down in his family, and he worked abroad where he tried spleen and other organs, as well as oxtail. He went to a slaughterhouse where he was allowed to watch the staff work.

Since then, he has been on a mission to change people’s minds about the often unloved and unpopular organ meats, like hearts, livers, and spleens, that tend to go to waste. He said he wants people to understand where meat comes from, and that almost every part of an animal is edible.

“It’s in some ways the result of our incredibly efficient and massive food system that grew up over the 20th century where people could be completely divorced from the source of their food,” he said. “But for me, coming at it from the anatomical perspective, coming at it from the question of: what body part are we actually eating or … what is the biology, the physiology and the anatomy of these parts? For me, it’s actually fascinating. I want to know what part of the animal it came from. I want to know what that part did during the animal’s life to keep them healthy.”