Electricity rates will rise for most Pennsylvania residents on Wednesday, June 1, just in time for what federal climate scientists say will be a hotter than average summer. PECO’s customers will see the lowest rise at 8.1%, while PPL, which serves some suburban Philadelphia residents, will experience a much higher 38% increase.

Prices are up because of the rising costs of natural gas, which generates about half of the state’s electricity.

“The price hikes are directly related to the ongoing volatility in the wholesale energy markets,” said Patrick Cicero, acting Consumer Advocate for the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate. “And the reason that the gas prices are high is because [the country] has significantly increased exports of liquefied natural gas and has not increased natural gas production.”

Cicero says the difference in price increases between utilities comes down to long-term contracts and procurement strategies. The utilities are required to shop for the best price. He says PECO locked in better rates when the prices were low, but rate hikes change with each quarter. PECO serves consumers in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

“PECO is not beating the average over time,” said Cicero. “Philadelphia and suburban Philadelphia customers are benefiting now from PECO’s procurement strategy.”

In Pennsylvania, electricity bills are split in half between the actual cost of the energy, and the cost of sending it through power lines. Utilities don’t make a profit on the price of electricity, but do pass on increased costs to customers. The profits come from distribution, which is regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Residents can shop for an electricity supplier through the PUC’s PA Powerswitch. The process is known as “price to compare” where ratepayers can choose to get electricity from a competitive supplier rather than from the utility that transports and distributes the power such as PECO and PPL. Rates for those who shop or already have an alternative supplier aren’t necessarily going up June 1st. But consumer advocates warn that unless you are willing to take the time and do your homework, it’s best to stick with the utility such as PECO as the provider in the long run.

Rob Ballenger, director of the energy unit at Community Legal Services, says buyer beware when it comes to navigating a switch.

“If someone knocks on your door and says, ‘hey, I’m here to save you money on your electricity,’ you should be suspicious of that,” said Ballenger. “I would just say ‘no thank you’ and shut the door.”