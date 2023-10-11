Shapiro isn’t sold on a key climate program, and his working group isn’t either. What’s next for RGGI?

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

From almost the beginning of the Shapiro administration, top aides to the Democratic governor were looking for “RGGI alternatives,” emails show.

RGGI refers to the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate effort to fight climate change that Josh Shapiro faced numerous questions about during his campaign.

While he promised to steeply cut carbon emissions, Shapiro wouldn’t commit to keeping Pennsylvania in the program, citing concerns about losing jobs to other states, and higher energy prices.

Emails obtained by Spotlight PA through a public records request show Mike Vereb, a top Shapiro aide who recently resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, discussed this conundrum in April with an oil and gas lobbyist.

Delay, the lobbyist advised, until more neighboring states commit to cap-and-trade programs and level the playing field.

A working group convened by Shapiro made essentially the same recommendation in a four-page memo released last month. What the group didn’t deliver to the governor was an elusive silver bullet, punting the question of whether Shapiro will support RGGI further into the future.

As the state waits for critical court rulings, the commonwealth’s disparate energy, labor, and environmental interests are discussing what comes next.

No ‘consensus’ on RGGI

The RGGI Working Group was tasked with measuring RGGI or an alternative against a three-part test: “protect and create energy jobs”; “take real action to address climate change”; and “ensure reliable, affordable power for consumers in the long-term.” Its members included lobbyists for the energy and labor industries, and consumer and environmental advocates.

There was “consensus” that a cap-and-trade regulation would meet those goals, the memo said, though the entire group did not agree that RGGI is the correct program to accomplish that. While the working group did not specify why some of its members oppose RGGI, it did catalog wider concerns regarding increased energy costs and job loss.

Environmentalists who broadly support the initiative were pleased with the findings despite the memo not quite endorsing RGGI.

“This is a historic level of consensus,” said Robert Routh, an attorney with the National Resources Defense Council who studies decarbonization efforts in Pennsylvania. “This has been productive and moved the ball forward, not just on RGGI, which is a key pillar, but thinking about a broader energy policy portfolio.”

Not all members of the working group agreed with the memo’s findings.

“I wouldn’t say there was a consensus on cap and trade or RGGI,” said Rob Bair, who heads the Pennsylvania Building & Construction Trades Council. “I would say the door was left open from the energy sector and even labor that a [federal program that includes neighboring states] … which leveled the playing field for everybody would be an option.”

Bair added that the memo emphasizes that any further policy on energy and the environment should be decided by lawmakers.

Republicans in the state legislature have made that same argument since former Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf unilaterally had Pennsylvania join RGGI. GOP leaders eventually filed a lawsuit against the state, claiming executive overreach.

State Sen. Gene Yaw (R., Lycoming), who chairs the GOP-controlled state Senate’s Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, called the memo “lacking.” He said that he would prefer for an independent office to provide energy policy guidance, and would like the legislature to be tasked with balancing energy and environmental policy.

“Clearly, despite the good intentions of the RGGI working group, there remains significant disagreement over the structure of a cap-and-tax program and need for legislative enactment,” Yaw said in a press release.

Cap-and-trade programs limit the amount of carbon dioxide emissions that companies can produce. If companies and other entities want to emit more than their cap, they can buy and sell allowances, and the revenue from those sales can be reinvested into the state.

RGGI creates such a market for a dozen states in the northeast, including Maryland and New Jersey. Wolf signed an executive order in 2019 directing Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection to join.

While the state officially joined the consortium in 2022, it has been unable to participate in carbon credit auctions due to an injunction from Commonwealth Court. That case is currently before the state Supreme Court, while two other legal challenges are pending in a lower court.

Critics of RGGI argue that it puts Pennsylvania at risk of losing jobs to energy-producing neighbors like Ohio or West Virginia, who aren’t members and would allow companies to emit greenhouse gasses without cost. They also argue that the additional costs companies will pay to release more carbon dioxide will be transferred to consumers via utility rate hikes.

Economic and environmental studies examining the impact of RGGI on utility costs have had mixed results. Some reports have found that costs would go up for consumers, while others have concluded that costs would remain the same.

While Wolf’s administration staunchly defended the program, Shapiro has taken a more neutral stance. Emails obtained by Spotlight PA through a Right-to-Know request show that the new administration began looking for “RGGI alternatives” as early as February.

In an April email to a Shapiro aide, oil, gas, and coal lobbyist Peter Gleason wrote that he would “attempt to ferret out the RGGI ‘alternative’” they had discussed that day. (Gleason, whose clients include GE Energy and Olympus Power, helped state lawmakers draft a letter opposing RGGI in 2021, emails obtained by the Energy and Policy Institute show.)

He told the aide, Mike Vereb, that an alternative would require at least two conditions. One, the legislature would need to delay the date that Pennsylvania began participating in RGGI carbon credit auctions.

Two, it would need to make sure that all states that draw on the energy grid maintained by PJM Interconnection had joined RGGI, or at a minimum had adopted an equal carbon tax.