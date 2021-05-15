Delaware launches vaccine outreach for kids in Wilmington

Now that federal and state officials have cleared the way for kids as young as 12 to get the vaccine, Delaware leaders are starting a new campaign to get the vaccine into younger arms.

That effort takes a big step forward Sunday afternoon at The Warehouse teen center in Northeast Wilmington.

Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who has worked as a public health nurse, will be delivering doses of the vaccine to anyone over the age of 12 who lives in the Wilmington ZIP codes 19801 and 19802.

Walk-ups are welcome and residents can also sign up online through the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.