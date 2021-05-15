Delaware launches vaccine outreach for kids in Wilmington
Now that federal and state officials have cleared the way for kids as young as 12 to get the vaccine, Delaware leaders are starting a new campaign to get the vaccine into younger arms.
That effort takes a big step forward Sunday afternoon at The Warehouse teen center in Northeast Wilmington.
Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long, who has worked as a public health nurse, will be delivering doses of the vaccine to anyone over the age of 12 who lives in the Wilmington ZIP codes 19801 and 19802.
Walk-ups are welcome and residents can also sign up online through the Henrietta Johnson Medical Center.
This week, the number of new coronavirus cases in the state hit a six-month low while the positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in two months.
As of Friday afternoon, 45.5% of the state’s entire population had received at least one dose of the vaccine, 36% are fully vaccinated. While numbers aren’t yet available for the 12+ crowd, 56% of residents over the age of 16 have received at least one shot, and 44.4% are fully vaccinated.
Gov. John Carney urged more Delawareans to get their vaccines, especially as he’s ordered indoor capacity restrictions on restaurants, stores and other businesses lifted starting May 21.
