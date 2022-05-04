Pennsylvania abortion advocates urge residents to ‘stay grounded,’ donate in light of leaked Roe. v. Wade opinion

Pennsylvania is not a “trigger ban” state, meaning it is not one of the states that are definitely or likely going to ban abortion immediately after the overturn.

That means Pennsylvania is a “recieving state,” and could see a huge influx of people traveling from nearby states for abortion care. According to the Guttmacher Institute, there would be a 1,169% percentage increase in women whose nearest abortion provider would be in Pennsylvania, if it is banned in neighboring states.

That concerns Gonzales, who said ALF already can’t fund everyone in their catchment area that is in need of funds for abortion care.

“While we embrace people coming here with open arms, we’re incredibly nervous because we already are not meeting the need,” she said. “Basically, we estimated just under 7,000 people in our catchment area alone are estimated to need our services. And last year we were able to fund just about 3,200 people. So we’re not even meeting half of the estimated need.”

Planned Parenthood Keystone CEO and President Melissa Reed said in reaction to yesterday’s news, “Our deepest fears are coming true. We’re really at a crisis moment for abortion access.”

Reed said she’s worried that a Roe v. Wade overturn could affect the protection of other rights, beyond abortion.

“The ability for people to get contraception, the ability for people to get abortion, to have same sex marriage to have intimacy with same sex partners … those Supreme Court decisions, and even marriage, have been grounded in what they call an unenumerated right to privacy in the Constitution,” said Reed.

Protests in response to the overturn are planned in Philly today outside City Hall 6 p.m., and in front of Doylestown’s City Hall, Bucks County, from 4 to 6 p.m.