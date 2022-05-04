Pennsylvania abortion advocates urge residents to ‘stay grounded,’ donate in light of leaked Roe. v. Wade opinion
The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to strike down Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to an abortion.
Abortion will remain legal in Pennsylvania, unlike at least 26 states that are certain or likely to immediately ban abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned, according to a report from the the Guttmacher Institute pro-choice research organization.
The state’s reproductive rights advocates are devastated by the news of the leaked draft of the Supreme Court opinion.
The Abortion Liberation Fund of Pennsylvania (ALF-PA) called abortion restrictions “white supremacy in action” in a statement released today.
But Elicia Gonzales, executive Director of ALF-PA, said she still wants Pennsylvanians to stay grounded while abortion remains legal in the state.
“We take care of us. The courts will not save us,” Gonzales said. “We are the support that we need.”
“We know that abortions have happened in community, by community, and for community since the beginning of time. And so we know that our community is going to continue to come through to ensure that people can get access to an abortion.”
Gonzales’ main directive to Pennsylvanians is to donate to local abortion funds, like ALF-PA, because they provide the most immediate support for patients seeking abortion care.
“We literally help people pay for their abortion care today,” Gonzales said. “Voting and fighting against current legislation will not help out communities get the care they need right now.”
Pennsylvania is not a “trigger ban” state, meaning it is not one of the states that are definitely or likely going to ban abortion immediately after the overturn.
That means Pennsylvania is a “recieving state,” and could see a huge influx of people traveling from nearby states for abortion care. According to the Guttmacher Institute, there would be a 1,169% percentage increase in women whose nearest abortion provider would be in Pennsylvania, if it is banned in neighboring states.
That concerns Gonzales, who said ALF already can’t fund everyone in their catchment area that is in need of funds for abortion care.
“While we embrace people coming here with open arms, we’re incredibly nervous because we already are not meeting the need,” she said. “Basically, we estimated just under 7,000 people in our catchment area alone are estimated to need our services. And last year we were able to fund just about 3,200 people. So we’re not even meeting half of the estimated need.”
Planned Parenthood Keystone CEO and President Melissa Reed said in reaction to yesterday’s news, “Our deepest fears are coming true. We’re really at a crisis moment for abortion access.”
Reed said she’s worried that a Roe v. Wade overturn could affect the protection of other rights, beyond abortion.
“The ability for people to get contraception, the ability for people to get abortion, to have same sex marriage to have intimacy with same sex partners … those Supreme Court decisions, and even marriage, have been grounded in what they call an unenumerated right to privacy in the Constitution,” said Reed.
Protests in response to the overturn are planned in Philly today outside City Hall 6 p.m., and in front of Doylestown’s City Hall, Bucks County, from 4 to 6 p.m.