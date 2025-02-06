Maryland federal judge blocks Trump’s birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday blocked President Trump’s executive order to end citizenship for children born on U.S. soil to parents in the country without legal status.

Under the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

The nationwide preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman further expands a ruling two weeks ago by another federal court in Seattle that blocked the president’s order for 14 days.

In most cases, a preliminary injunction like the one issued by Judge Boardman’s is in effect until the case is heard, or a higher court reverses the ruling.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship was supposed to go into effect on Feb. 19. The president has argued that children born to parents in the U.S. without legal status should not get automatic U.S. citizenship.