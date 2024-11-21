Philadelphia City Council plans to review President-elect Trump’s potential impact on LGBTQ+, immigrant communities
The hearing is designed to review the impacts of a Republican administration and Congress on Philadelphia.Listen 1:22
Philadelphia City Council will review its options as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.
Councilmember Rue Landau called it “Trump 2.0” and said she’s concerned about how specific groups will be impacted by a Republican-dominated landscape in Washington.
Council approved a resolution Thursday that was introduced by Landau, which calls for a hearing to explore “Philadelphia’s readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities in advance of the impending Trump administration.”
Landau said looking at Trump’s record and a number of campaign promises he made prompted her to act.
“He’s already shown and hinted at that he is going to have policies that will be detrimental to our communities, and we want to just take a check to see how the city is prepared and what we’re going to do to defend our residents,” Landau said.
Councilmember Kendra Brooks added that the city will not allow the Trump administration to infringe on anyone’s rights.
“This election showed the length powerful billionaires will go, whether it’s trans folks or immigrants or young people protesting in the streets, to try to convince us that some ‘other’ is the problem. All while they bullied their way into more money and more power,” Brooks said.
Landau added she’s worried her worst concerns will become reality with Trump back in the White House and Republicans in control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.
“My biggest fear is that the Trump administration is going to introduce new policies and roll back protections for immigrant communities and LGBTQ+ communities that are going to harm people across the country,” she said.
The hearing will likely occur after Council’s winter break, which is expected to begin on Dec. 19th.
