Philadelphia City Council will review its options as President-elect Donald Trump returns to the White House.

Councilmember Rue Landau called it “Trump 2.0” and said she’s concerned about how specific groups will be impacted by a Republican-dominated landscape in Washington.

Council approved a resolution Thursday that was introduced by Landau, which calls for a hearing to explore “Philadelphia’s readiness and commitment to protecting immigrant, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities in advance of the impending Trump administration.”

Landau said looking at Trump’s record and a number of campaign promises he made prompted her to act.

“He’s already shown and hinted at that he is going to have policies that will be detrimental to our communities, and we want to just take a check to see how the city is prepared and what we’re going to do to defend our residents,” Landau said.

Councilmember Kendra Brooks added that the city will not allow the Trump administration to infringe on anyone’s rights.