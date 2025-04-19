From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Legislation allowing physician-assisted suicide in Delaware is headed to Gov. Matt Meyer’s desk after an emotional debate in the state Senate.

House Bill 140 would permit people with fewer than six months to live to request and ingest medication to end their lives. It provides safeguards including requiring two doctors to certify the patient is mentally fit, making an informed decision and acting voluntarily.

Similar legislation narrowly passed the General Assembly last year, but was vetoed by former Gov. John Carney. The vote in the Senate this year was 11-8, with two absences.

Republican state Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, tried unsuccessfully to amend the bill. One of the amendments he introduced would have required all patients wanting to end their lives to be evaluated by a mental health professional to confirm they had decision- making capacity.

But bill sponsor state Sen. Bryan Towensend said the legislation’s language, which says that an evaluation is only required if an attending or consulting physician or advanced practice registered nurse is concerned that the patient lacks decision-making capacity, was adequate.

Richardson also took issue with the reporting requirements in the bill. The legislation says “the Department [of Health and Social Services] may share information collected under this section with the Division of Professional Regulation if the Department suspects that a health-care provider has failed to comply with the requirements under this chapter.” Richardson’s second amendment tried to change the word may to shall.

“I greatly respect the medical profession, but there are occasionally some bad actors,” Richardson said. “There needs to be a mechanism for the Board of Medical [Licensure] and Discipline to review a physician who makes multiple recommendations and this would spot the bad actors.”