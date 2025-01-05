From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware lawmakers will once again consider legalizing physician-assisted suicide after outgoing Gov. John Carney vetoed a similar bill last year.

State Rep. Eric Morrison, D-Glasgow, and Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, are sponsoring the new legislation.

Morrison said he has advocated for allowing physician-assisted suicide for many years, first as an activist outside of government and then as a state legislator. He said his support of the concept comes from caring for his mother before her death about five years ago.

“We lost my mother to lung cancer, and over a six-month period, I watched her die an absolutely agonizing death,” he said. “Not only did she lose her physical health, but she completely lost her mind.”

Morrison’s bill and former Rep. Paul Baumbach’s one from last year, the Ron Silverio/Heather Block Delaware End of Life Options Act, have similar language. Baumbach’s bill was named for two advocates who died in 2018.

The legislation would allow people with fewer than six months to live to request and ingest medication to end their lives. It provides safeguards including requiring two doctors to certify the patient is mentally fit, making an informed decision and acting voluntarily.

In a news release, Townsend said he supports a compassionate option for terminally-ill Delawareans who are “needlessly suffering.”

“Respecting people’s personal liberties and choices means honoring the right of adults to make informed decisions about their own bodies,” he said in a statement, “including the choice to seek compassionate care when facing a terminal illness that causes unbearable and irreversible suffering.”