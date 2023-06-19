In addition to quality of life investments, Councilmember Johnson is also pushing for a “Save Our Youth” initiative to fund services for youth including summer employment, trauma-informed behavioral health services and school monitors.

The current budget proposal funds some of Johnson’s asks, including a “same day pay” program that puts people to work cleaning and greening neighborhoods, and an AmeriCorps program that trains young people to work in the “green economy and urban farming.”

“If we want young people to put down guns, we have to give them something to replace that with,” Johnson said. “Afterschool programming, summer jobs, and making sure they’re having opportunities to achieve their goals and aspirations.”

In May, Kenney released a five-year financial and strategic plan to guide city leaders, including the next mayor, from 2024 to 2028. It includes funding for existing anti-violence programs, such as $1.4 million for Group Violence Intervention — a strategy that involves identifying people at risk of perpetrating violence, and offering them incentives for attaining legal employment or pursuing education. The model has shown some success in other cities, and did reduce shootings in Philadelphia neighborhoods where it was robustly implemented according to a 2023 University of Pennsylvania analysis commissioned by the city.

Some anti-violence programs supported by Kenny during his tenure have faced scrutiny. The Community Crisis Intervention Program, which sends street outreach teams to violence-impacted neighborhoods in the aftermath of shootings, did not meet its goals due to a lack of leadership, according to a city-commissioned evaluation of the program released last fall. An anti-violence grant program designed to aid grassroots groups proved to be difficult for some nonprofits to take advantage of due to onerous reimbursement requirements,according to grantees.

The current $6.2 billion budget proposal includes roughly $856 million for the Philadelphia Police Department, an increase of about $56 million from FY 2023 according to PPD testimony from an April 11 budget hearing.

The additional funding will go toward “contractually obligated pay raises as well as approved raises for exempt positions,” plus the transfer of 75 dispatcher positions previously housed under the Managing Director’s Office and 49 new civilian positions in the Office of Forensic Science, according to the testimony document. The funding will also support body-worn cameras for officers and PPD recruitment, “with a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion focus.”

Some Philadelphia gun violence activists have questioned whether funding policing will bring shooting numbers down. PPD’s budget has grown every year, and so have homicide totals, according to a 2020 analysis from the Office of the Controller.

“The police budget is so close to a billion dollars that it could afford a transformer — Optimus Prime could be the next police chief,” said poet and activist Lindo Jones, who goes by LindoYes. “If we can keep people in a quality learning environment, we keep people out of crime. If we can keep people employed, we can keep people out of crime.”

Philadelphia Police Department leaders say they need additional funding to help repair the officer shortage that departments across the U.S. are facing, and to improve community relations by having officers create positive programs and build trust with residents. The department recently released crime data showing homicides and nonfatal shootings are down in “pinpoint” areas where they’ve increased police presence.

The new budget proposal includes $3 million for “intensive recruitment”, $10 million in hiring bonuses for “hard-to-fill city positions” in public safety, including PPD and prisons, and $1.5 million for a Police Cadet program.

If you or someone you know has been affected by gun violence in Philadelphia, you can find grief support and resources online.