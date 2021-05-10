Pa. coronavirus update: Flyers offering COVID vaccines, free tickets at final game of season
The Philadelphia Flyers are offering an extra perk to fans who visit the Wells Fargo Center Monday evening for their final game of the season: a COVID-19 vaccine.
The team has partnered with Penn Medicine to give out the Johnson & Johnson shot to any ticketed fans or employees who want one. And the jab isn’t the only perk — anybody who gets the shot will also take home a voucher for two free tickets to a Flyers game next season.
The hockey game vaccine clinic is part of the Flyers’ pro-vaccine campaign, Take Your Shot.
It has involved several events and public service announcements, and the team’s charitable arm gave $10,000 to Philadelphia’s Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium for vaccination efforts.
