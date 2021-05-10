N.J. coronavirus update: State developing plan to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-olds

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey reported another 459 positive PCR tests as well as 106 new positive antigen tests, for a cumulative total since the start of the pandemic of 1,008,046 known infections.

The statewide rate of transmission was 0.94. The positivity rate for PCR tests taken on Thursday was 3.55%.

On Sunday there were 1,063 coronavirus patients in New Jersey hospitals, including 250 in critical care and 165 on ventilators. Hospitals discharged 114 live patients.

The state also reported another 10 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. New Jersey has now seen 23,170 lab-confirmed fatalities and another 2,640 probable deaths due to the outbreak.