Gaza’s doctors struggle to save hospital blast survivors as Middle East rage grows

Hospital director Suhaila Tarazi said the aftermath of the blast was “unlike anything I have ever seen or could ever imagine.”

“Our hospital is a place of love and reconciliation,” she said. “We are all losers in this war. And it must end.”

Ambulances and private cars rushed some 350 casualties to Gaza City’s main hospital, al-Shifa, which was already overwhelmed with wounded from other strikes, said its director, Mohammed Abu Selmia. Doctors there resorted to performing surgery on floors and in the halls, mostly without anesthesia.

“We need equipment, we need medicine, we need beds, we need anesthesia, we need everything,” Abu Selmia said. He warned that fuel for the hospital’s generators would run out within hours, forcing a complete shutdown, unless supplies enter the Gaza Strip.

The bloodshed unfolded as the U.S. tried to convince Israel to allow the delivery of supplies to desperate civilians, aid groups and hospitals in the tiny Gaza Strip, which has been under a complete siege since Hamas’ deadly rampage. Hundreds of thousands of increasingly desperate people were searching for bread and water.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken secured an agreement with Netanyahu to discuss creation of a mechanism for delivering aid to the territory’s 2.3 million people. But as of Wednesday morning, no humanitarian aid was passing through the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s only connection to Egypt, where truckloads of aid have been waiting to enter.

The Gaza Health Ministry said at least 3,200 people have been killed in Gaza and 11,000 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead, health authorities said.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, mostly civilians who were slain in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. The assault also resulted in some 200 being taken captive into Gaza. Militants in Gaza have launched rockets every day since, aiming at cities across Israel.

Protests erupted across the Middle East. In Amman, a palace statement said Jordan’s king condemned “the ugly massacre perpetrated by Israel against innocent civilians.” The king “warned that this war, which has entered a dangerous phase, will plunge the region into an unspeakable disaster.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Muslim nations to expel their Israeli ambassadors and impose an oil embargo on Israel in protest of the blast.

With troops massed along the border, Israel has been expected to launch a ground invasion into Gaza. In the meantime, it has kept up steady airstrikes against the territory, even in the southern half of the Gaza Strip, where the Israeli military told fleeing Palestinians to go.

A strike on a three-story building in Gaza City on Wednesday killed 40 people and wounded 25 others, survivors said. In the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, an airstrike hit a bakery, igniting a massive fire that killed four bakers, according to witnesses at the scene.

The Israeli military says it is targeting Hamas hideouts, infrastructure and command centers and accuses the militants of hiding among civilians.

Aid workers warned the situation was growing perilous.

“It’s not just that people are going hungry, people are at the risk of starvation,” said Alia Zaki, a spokesperson for the World Food Program. “There is a major shortage of essential items that will run out within days.”

More than 1 million Palestinians have fled their homes — roughly half of Gaza’s population — and 60% are now in the approximately 14-kilometer (8-mile) long area south of the evacuation zone, the U.N. said.

The Israeli military again called on Palestinians to move out of Gaza City and head south, saying that if aid were to be delivered it would be near the city of Khan Younis in south Gaza.

