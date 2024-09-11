From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Dozens of students at a tiny liberal arts college in Delaware County continued a more than 20-year tradition of engaging the American political process: “Pizza and Politics.”

A little more than 20 miles away from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Neumann University students watched the first — and possibly only — U.S. presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Unlocking Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes is crucial for any candidate. Reaching college-aged adults, a notoriously inactive voting bloc, might be the key to winning the Keystone State. Tuesday evening in Aston provided a snapshot into the critical demographic’s enthusiasm.

For many of these students, 2024 will be their first chance to cast their vote in a presidential election. The debate left many of the young suburban voters with mixed emotions.

“I would be remiss to say that I find disappointment within the way that our candidates have failed to really talk about change within our society,” Tamia Williams, 20, said.

Williams, a junior psychology major, said one of the biggest issues motivating her to vote is climate change. Although she said some of her questions went unanswered, Williams found hope in Harris’ campaign. Others left the debate leaning toward the GOP ticket.

“I’m still going to vote for Trump begrudgingly,” Adam Barisa, 19, said. “I don’t think he’s my favorite. Do I wish those were the two choices? No, but he’s more aligned with my values than Kamala Harris.”

Barisa, a sophomore accounting major, said he’s opposed to abortion due to his religious beliefs.

What did Neumann students take away from the debates?

The rules were simple: keep the volume low and focus on what the candidates were saying. For the most part, the students obliged. Trump’s lie about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio eating cats and dogs, however, drew the biggest collective gasp of the evening.

Students had a lot on their minds about what was said — and what was absent from the debate. Sahdaya Addy, 20, said she researched both Harris and Trump before Tuesday.

“I was expecting Trump to at least tell me a little bit more about his policies and the questions that were asked today at the debate,” Addy, a junior biology major, said. “But to me, it just seemed like a lot of deflections, a lot of things that weren’t being answered that I wanted to be answered.”

Addy said inflation and rising costs of living are her biggest concerns heading into November. She applauded Harris for her commitment to providing tax breaks to small business owners.

Williams said she’s excited to vote in the upcoming election and be a part of history, possibly electing Harris as the county’s first Black woman and Asian-American president. She said it gives hope to people that look like her.

However, some of her key issues like gun control were absent on the debate stage.

“We need to come up with a solution because our children are being killed in schools,” Williams said. “My lived experience on campus is being worried about what may happen if somebody came on this campus with a gun and so I think that the lack of policy and change within that area being talked about on this debate stage was a miss for tonight.”