Delaware election 2024: Here’s what to expect in Wilmington’s mayoral race
There is no Republican challenger, so whoever wins the primary election will be the next mayor of Wilmington.
The race to be the city of Wilmington’s next mayor comes down to Tuesday’s primary election day. Democratic candidates are urging voters to get out and vote as Tuesday’s 8 p.m. voting deadline approaches.
Gov. John Carney is seeking the role, along with former statewide officeholder Velda Jones-Potter. Carney will leave statewide office next year after two terms as governor, two terms as lieutenant governor and three terms as the state’s lone representative to the U.S. House.
Jones-Potter was appointed state treasurer in 2009 and served about two years before losing her bid for a full term. She previously worked for DuPont and MBNA.
There is no Republican candidate so whoever wins the primary would replace outgoing Mayor Mike Purzycki, who is not running for re-election.
The mayoral candidates have expressed their views on several issues facing the city in previous months, including in an August forum hosted by the Rotary Club of Wilmington.
Carney said he is running for the seat because he cares deeply about the city.
“I thought long and hard about what to do next as my term as governor comes to an end, and I really decided that I could have a bigger impact on the issues that I care about as mayor of Wilmington than I could going back to Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We’ve been knocking on doors all over the city, and it’s really confirmed my choice to take a career in public service.”
Jones-Potter said she entered the race because she wants all Wilmington residents to have a better quality of life.
“In recent years, there has been a significant focus on infrastructure and building and development and it has not equitably provided for investment and care of our neighborhoods and our communities, people within our community,” she said. “So I am looking forward to creating a better balance between our infrastructure and growth and development.”
Jones-Potter said her vision for the city includes addressing the causes of homelessness and vagrancy and creating affordable housing.
“I envision our city being one that has very strong, vibrant neighborhoods, where they’re clean and they’re safe,” she said, “where we drastically improve our schools and the education of our children.”
Carney said big priorities for him also include safe neighborhoods, good schools, and commercial development.
“I would focus on creating a strong economy with good jobs because that’s always where it starts and opportunities for small and minority-owned businesses,” he said, “which is really important to the city and its residents.”
Tuesday is the primary election. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Department of Elections has a list of polling places on its website.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
