Here’s what Harris and Trump said about climate change in the Philly debate

At the debate in Philadelphia Tuesday, a moderator asked Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump a question with implications for the future of public health, safety and the economy: What would they do to fight climate change if elected president?

Neither candidate directly answered the question.

Harris acknowledged the impact of climate change on Americans, saying, “it is very real.”

“Ask anyone who lives in a state who has experienced these extreme weather occurrences,” she said.

Harris talked about investments in clean energy under the current Biden administration, but stopped short of describing her own plan for tackling climate change if elected president.

Trump used his time responding to the question to attack the Biden-Harris administration’s record on manufacturing jobs. He promised to put tariffs on foreign-made cars “so they can’t come into our country,” but did not tie the issue back to reducing planet-warming emissions.

Trump has called climate change a hoax

During the debate, Harris said — accurately — that Trump has called climate change a “hoax.”

In 2014, Trump repeatedly used the word to describe global warming on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. In a 2015 speech, Trump called global warming “a money-making industry.”

“A lot of it’s a hoax,” he said.

But later, in a 2020 debate, he said he believed human pollution contributes to warming “to an extent.”

Scientists say it’s unequivocal that the atmosphere, land and oceans have warmed as a result of human influence.