National Association of Black Journalists will host an in-person conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris at WHYY

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) will host an in-person conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris at WHYY in Philadelphia — a city deeply tied to NABJ’s legacy. Vice President Harris will be interviewed by a panel of NABJ members.



The panelists are:

Tonya Mosley, Co-host of WHYY’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley.

An Emmy award-winning journalist Mosley previously was the co-host of NPR’s midday program Here & Now, where she led daily coverage during the Trump administration, the pandemic and the racial reckoning of 2020. On Jan. 6, 2021, she hosted live NPR special coverage of the insurrection as it was happening. Before radio, Mosley worked as a producer, reporter, anchor and correspondent for various outlets, including NBC and Al Jazeera America.

Gerren Keith Gaynor, White House Correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics at TheGrio.

Gaynor leads theGrio’s political team and covers the White House, Capitol Hill and national politics. As part of the White House press corps and presidential press pool, Gaynor provides on-the-ground reporting of the Biden-Harris administration for Black America, asking questions on behalf of Black, Brown and LGBTQ+ communities.

Eugene Daniels, Playbook Co-author and White House Correspondent for POLITICO.

Daniels has covered the Biden administration, with a specific focus on Vice President Kamala Harris, since the inauguration. Since joining POLITICO in 2018, he’s covered the midterms, the Democratic presidential primary and general election through print, video journalism, podcasts and live events. During the country’s reckoning with race in 2020, Eugene moderated POLITICO’s “Confronting Inequality’ Town Hall. He is also a senior MSNBC political analyst.

The event will be livestreamed for the general public to access Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on WHYY’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

This NABJ event at WHYY will have an in-person audience of NABJ professional and student members and local Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) journalism and communications students. This is not a campaign event and is not open to the public.

“It is an honor for WHYY to be a participant in this important process” said Bill Marrazzo, President and Chief Executive Officer of WHYY, Inc. “WHYY welcomes the chance to support NABJ’s goal to ensure that its membership, as well as the general public, hears from both presidential candidates in advance of the November election,” Marrazzo said.

“We look forward to our members and student journalists hearing from Vice President Harris as our panel asks the tough questions that are most pressing to the communities served by NABJ members,” said NABJ President Ken Lemon.

“Both WHYY and NABJ are focused on informing the electorate while maintaining neutrality about the election,” said Marrazzo.

Lemon added, “As we have always stated, NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization. Just as we demonstrated during our Convention interview with former President Trump, this event will not be a campaign rally but will be handled with respect to journalistic principles.”

PolitiFact will provide real-time fact-checking of the conversation via #NABJFactCheck on social media and through a live feed on the NABJ website.