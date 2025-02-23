NIH funding freeze stalls applications on $1.5 billion in medical research funds

The National Institutes of Health has stopped considering new grant applications, delaying decisions about how to spend millions of dollars on research into diseases ranging from heart disease and cancer to Alzheimer’s and allergies.

The freeze occurred because the Trump administration has blocked the NIH from posting any new notices in the Federal Register, which is required before many federal meetings can be held.

While that may seem arcane, the stoppage forced the agency to cancel meetings to review thousands of grant applications, according to two people familiar with the situation, one of whom was not authorized to speak publicly and the other who feared retribution.

Already, the meeting freeze has stalled about 16,000 grant applications vying for around $1.5 billion in NIH funding, one of the people who is familiar with the grant-making process said.

Officials at the NIH hope to get the freeze on Federal Register notices lifted soon to avoid a severe funding disruption. With an annual budget of nearly $48 billion, the NIH is the largest public funder of biomedical research in the world.

All requests for NIH grants go through an intensive review process. Each year there are about 2,600 meetings involving some 28,000 scientists, doctors, administrators and other expert reviewers. Their decisions keep the NIH funding flowing to more than 300,000 researchers at more than 2,500 universities, medical schools and other institutions.

But because of the freeze, “applications will come in and basically they go into a black hole and nothing can be done with them,” said the person familiar with the NIH grant-making process. “That is where we are now.”